An iPhone 11 for £692 is a seriously cheap way to get Apple’s new phone

We’ve been surprised at how many iPhone 11 deals have appeared over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period and the savings aren’t over yet.

Using the Cyber Monday Ebay code ‘PICKME5‘ you can save 5% off the £729 RRP for Apple’s latest phone, that takes the price down to £692.55 – a nice saving for a phone that’s only been out for a few weeks.

There’s also free delivery available and you could even use the Click & Collect service available from Currys PC World if you want the phone in your hands even faster.

With the iPhone 11 you a get a 6.1-inch display, Face ID for unlocking the phone and paying via Apple Pay, the latest Apple A13 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB worth of internal storage. There’s wireless charging too, along with an IP68 rating for water resistance. This means you won’t have to worry about using your phone in the rain, or if it happens to be dropped into a mug of tea.

The headline feature is the camera though and it’s one of the best around. There are two 12MP sensors on the back and a dedicated Night Mode for shooting some excellent snaps when the light isn’t great. It can also shoot 4K video in 60fps or in super slow-motion.

In our iPhone 11 4.5/5 star review we said: “A great phone, the iPhone 11 is the default Apple flagship for the next year and it’s worthy of that crown. An excellent camera and strong battery life make this is an easy choice.”

Max Parker
Max Parker

