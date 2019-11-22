Amazon’s unbelievable Fire TV Stick deal is back for Black Friday

Amazon’s brought back its stonking Prime Day deal on the fantastic Fire TV Stick, ringing in at a super cheap asking price of just £19.99.

As far as streaming sticks go, Amazon’s device is one of the most robust offerings out there. Not only does it get you access to the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Prime Video, but the Alexa Voice Remote that’s included makes searching for the content you love an absolute breeze. Couple that with it now being back at the cheapest price it’s ever been and you’re on to a winner.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Black Friday Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Back down to its lowest price yet, Amazon's Black Friday sale has made this the perfect opportunity to nab a superb Fire TV Stick on the cheap and just in time for Christmas. At only £19.99, you can't ask for a better stocking filler.

Speaking from experience, offers of this magnitude on the Fire TV Stick tend to see the product fly out of stock in no-time, so time is most certainly of the essence here.

If you’re still left scratching your head as to what a Fire TV Stick is, then allow me to enlighten you. Simply put, the Fire TV Stick can make old TV’s ‘smart’ simply by being plugged into an available HDMI port.

Once the device is all set up, you’re just a few button clicks away from delving into a wealth of streaming content. Of course, you need to have an active account with these services in order to access their catalogues, otherwise this deal would be even better than we’d originally thought.

With that said, if you’re already a member of Amazon Prime then access to Prime Video is included as part of your membership. If not, you can always nab a Fire TV Stick and sign up for a free 30-day trial to Prime to get the most out of your new purchase.

Even though we’re just a day into Amazon’s Black Friday sales, this is already one of those too-good-to-miss offers that shouldn’t be left to pass you by. At just £19.99, the Fire TV Stick is the perfect stocking filler.

Commercial Content Editor