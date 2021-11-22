 large image

Amazon’s slashed the Surface Go 2’s price this Black Friday

You can pick up Microsoft’s super portable Surface Go 2 tablet for a modest £339.99 thanks to this brilliant early Black Friday deal.

The deal is live on Amazon now and marks a solid £190 discount on the Windows tablet’s regular RRP. That’s a 36% saving on Microsoft’s second generation Windows tablet for students and school children.

The Surface Go 2 is a 10-inch tablet designed for buyers on a budget. Paired with an optional Type Cover or Surface Pen it offers similar functionality to the more premium Surface Pro, but with a smaller form factor and lower price. This makes it great for everything from typing up lecture notes to Netflix binging and doodling on the go.

The fact it’s now on Windows 11, which has much better touch screen functionality than Windows 10, is another key perk. With Microsoft Game Pass it’s also a great portable game station, so long as it’s connected to decent WiFi. Game Pass is a cloud streaming service that grants you access to a huge library of titles for a monthly subscription fee. It works by streaming them over the cloud, removing the need for a device to have a powerful GPU and CPU locally.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, as you can see in the Keepa graph below, this is the best price we’ve seen the Surface Go 2 retail for this year, making it an absolute steal.

Surface Go 2 price Black Friday 2021

The Surface Go 2 is one of many products to get a healthy discount this Black Friday. Despite the event not being scheduled to occur until the end of the week, retailers have already begun pushing out a number of early Black Friday discounts. Since November began we’ve seen huge savings on everything from top-end OLED TVs to next generation games consoles appear.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as our team of product experts will be searching the stores to find the best Black Friday deals to arrive this year, saving you time and money.

