Amazon’s slashed £180 off this top rated Sage coffee machine, but only for a day

Amazon has slashed a whopping 30% of the Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine, marking the perfect opportunity for any coffee lover to up their game this Black Friday.

The early Black Friday deal is live now and lets you get the Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine for £417.99, which is a marked discount on its regular £599.95 RRP.

We’d recommend any coffee lover on the hunt for a reliable bean to cup machine grab the deal sooner rather than later, with the discount being set to end in less than 24 hours.

Save £180 on this awesome coffee machine with this early Black Friday Deal

Save £180 on this awesome coffee machine with this early Black Friday Deal

Grab the Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine with 30% off this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Originally £599.95, now £417.99 at Amazon UK.

View Deal

The price is atypically good for the Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine. As you can see in the Keepa graph below, the current price is the lowest we’ve seen the Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine drop to over the last year.

We haven’t reviewed the Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine yet, but Sage coffee machines, like its similar sibling the Sage Sage Barista Pro, have consistently performed well during testing. The Pro scored an impressive 4.5/5 recommended when I tested it.

This, plus the Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine’s 5/5 user review score (based on over 1000 user reviews) leaves us confident the machine will deliver tasty coffee.

The 33 x 31 x 40 cm form factor also means it’s compact enough to comfortably fit into most “normally” sized kitchens, which is good news for coffee fans living in flats or shared accommodation where space is tight.

The Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine is one of many devices to get a healthy early Black Friday discount this deals season. Despite the event not technically set to start until Friday November 26, numerous retailers have already started pumping out a steady stream of early Black Friday deals. We’ve already seen everything from huge savings on top-end gaming laptops to great discounts on Samsung Galaxy phones.

The team of product experts will be on hand throughout the event hand picking the best Black Friday Deals. Make sure to check back regularly to find the best deals and check out our buying advice guides to avoid falling victim to nefarious phishers and other bargain hunting pitfalls.

