Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite 2021 gets first big Black Friday discount

Amazon only unveiled its updated Kindle Paperwhite 2021 a few weeks ago, but the best e-reader on the market has already seen a hefty price cut ahead of Black Friday.

Now available for £104.99, the Kindle Paperwhite usually retails for £129 so this represents a very good deal – especially when you consider this e-reader has only been on the market for a couple of weeks.

Amazon tends to upgrade the Kindle Paperwhite very rarely, so the likelihood is that this will continue as the brand’s mid-range Kindle for a some time to come.

New features for this 2021 model include a larger 6.8-inch display with extra LEDs to give off even more light (trust us, the difference is huge), a USB-C port for charging and a warm light for easier reading a night.

The larger display is the biggest difference and it makes reading easier without making the whole device too big. We love the switch to USB-C too, as it means this can be charged up with the newer USB cable that powers other devices like Android phones, iPads, the Nintendo Switch and many laptops. It enables faster charging too.

The device retains its IP rating for bath time reading without any risk and a battery that should last multiple weeks.

Amazon’s ebook credentials are excellent and there are other services available too, like Prime Reading and Kindle Unlimited if you want more books. Audible audiobooks are supported too and can be downloaded to the 8GB of internal storage and beamed to a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

In our glowing 4.5/5 star review, we said “If you want an e-reader then the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 is the one to get – it’s as simple as that. It’s well priced, features a great screen and finally comes with USB-C charging.”

Considering we loved it at full cost, we’d recommend it even more at this far cheaper price. For more Black Friday deals, see our hand-picked selection below.

