Amazon’s new Echo Show 15 is already discounted for Cyber Monday

The Amazon Echo Show 15 is a brand new smart display slash secondary TV for the kitchen and it’s currently on sale for Cyber Monday.

Amazon is offering 10% off the Echo Show 15 which brings the price down to $269.99 from $299.99. That’s only $30 off, but considering this device was only released a couple of weeks back this is an agreeable saving.

You’ll get delivery at no extra cost if you’re a Prime member too, meaning you’ll be hanging this piece on your wall (the wall mount is included) by next weekend.

The new, 2nd-gen 15.6-inch smart display offers a big improvement over the 2021 version and includes a 1080p resolution.

This multi-skilled model is great for organisation and you’ll see all of your family’s home screen widgets to allow you to keep tabs on the weather, your calendar, recent apps, and your smart home products. That’ll make it easier to control your lights and cameras with just a single tap.

It also has the Fire TV operating system built-in, meaning you’ll be able to stream content from your favourite apps, including Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, Max, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+ and Apple TV, and loads of others.

It also comes with a Fire TV remote with an Alexa button for controlling your smart home button or navigating through your streaming apps. There’s also a camera nestled within the device to enable you to engage in video calls with family and friends, while there are privacy controls for the mic/camera with a built-in shutter to cover the lens.

We haven’t reviewed this model yet… because it’s so new!