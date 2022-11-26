Amazon’s given the Echo Show 15 the Black Friday treatment it sorely needed

The Echo Show 15’s biggest downfall could arguably be its unfairly high price, but this Black Friday deal seems to have remedied that.

Black Friday itself may be over but the deals will keep rolling in well into the weekend, making this one of the best times of the year to stock up on new tech. In that spirit, we’ve found a £50 cut on the Echo Show 15, which now costs £189.99 for Black Friday instead of its original £239.99 retail price.

The Echo Show 15 has the largest screen in all of the Echo Show line-ups at 15 inches. The large display has touch-screen support, making it the perfect kitchen or lounge gadget since you can read and see the screen even from a distance away.

To further its use as a kitchen gadget, you can get family meal ideas and step-by-step recipes from Alexa to make cooking much easier, and you can even add products to your Amazon shopping list so you’re never at risk of running out of a key ingredient.

While we didn’t give the Echo Show 15 the best review, a lot of that was down to its high price in comparison to the other Echo Show models out there. We loved the new addition of widgets and the ability to pick which ones you want on your home page, such as a shopping list, calendar events and recently played music, so you can navigate your device with even more ease.

And you can take advantage of the large screen with apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, with our reviewer noting that the screen displayed rich colours and good contrast, meaning that you can watch video content in almost any lighting condition.

As we can see from the price history below, the Echo Show 15 keeps a pretty constant price throughout the year, with only a small dip in September. We imagine that the Echo Show 15 will shoot back up in price once the sale is finished, so you may want to jump on this deal before it’s gone.

Keepa Echo Show 15. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

