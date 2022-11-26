 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s given the Echo Show 15 the Black Friday treatment it sorely needed

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Echo Show 15’s biggest downfall could arguably be its unfairly high price, but this Black Friday deal seems to have remedied that.

Black Friday itself may be over but the deals will keep rolling in well into the weekend, making this one of the best times of the year to stock up on new tech. In that spirit, we’ve found a £50 cut on the Echo Show 15, which now costs £189.99 for Black Friday instead of its original £239.99 retail price.

If you’re still on the hunt for presents for the upcoming this winter holidays and want to keep track of all the most affordable deals on the market, make sure you bookmark our best Black Friday deals page as we will be updating it over the weekend every time a new deal comes to light to make your shopping spree a little easier.

The Echo Show 15 has the largest screen in all of the Echo Show line-ups at 15 inches. The large display has touch-screen support, making it the perfect kitchen or lounge gadget since you can read and see the screen even from a distance away.

The Echo Show 15 is now £50 off in honour of Black Friday

The Echo Show 15 is now £50 off in honour of Black Friday

The Echo Show 15 is a great bit of tech but arguably very overpriced. Thankfully, you can now snag one for cheap using this incredible Black Friday discount that’s brought the price below £200.

  • Amazon
  • Save £50 with this deal
  • Now £189.99
View Deal

To further its use as a kitchen gadget, you can get family meal ideas and step-by-step recipes from Alexa to make cooking much easier, and you can even add products to your Amazon shopping list so you’re never at risk of running out of a key ingredient.

While we didn’t give the Echo Show 15 the best review, a lot of that was down to its high price in comparison to the other Echo Show models out there. We loved the new addition of widgets and the ability to pick which ones you want on your home page, such as a shopping list, calendar events and recently played music, so you can navigate your device with even more ease.

And you can take advantage of the large screen with apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, with our reviewer noting that the screen displayed rich colours and good contrast, meaning that you can watch video content in almost any lighting condition.

As we can see from the price history below, the Echo Show 15 keeps a pretty constant price throughout the year, with only a small dip in September. We imagine that the Echo Show 15 will shoot back up in price once the sale is finished, so you may want to jump on this deal before it’s gone.

Keepa Echo Show 15
Keepa Echo Show 15. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Gran Turismo 7’s price is racing down thanks to Black Friday

Gran Turismo 7’s price is racing down thanks to Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 1 min ago
Simba’s luxurious seven-layer mattress has been discounted for the Black Friday weekend

Simba’s luxurious seven-layer mattress has been discounted for the Black Friday weekend

Hannah Davies 3 mins ago
This sumptuous KitchenAid ‘Classic’ Mixer deal will fuel your Bake Off fantasies

This sumptuous KitchenAid ‘Classic’ Mixer deal will fuel your Bake Off fantasies

Chris Smith 9 mins ago
This Black Friday deal lets you get mesh Wi-Fi 6 on the cheap

This Black Friday deal lets you get mesh Wi-Fi 6 on the cheap

Reece Bithrey 18 mins ago
Insane NordVPN Black Friday Deal: Protect your web use with the best VPN around

Insane NordVPN Black Friday Deal: Protect your web use with the best VPN around

Chris Smith 54 mins ago
Sky Broadband has plummeted down to £23/month for Black Friday

Sky Broadband has plummeted down to £23/month for Black Friday

Ryan Jones 54 mins ago

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.