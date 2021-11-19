 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is less than £30 for Black Friday

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Amazon has acted fast in chopping the prices for its own tech this Black Friday, including big savings on the Fire 7 tablet.

As part of the site’s early Black Friday sale, you buy the Fire 7 tablet for a mere £29.99 – for a pretty decent tablet you can’t say fairer than that.

This price sees a healthy £20 reduction from the £49.99 RRP, this equates to 40%.

While Amazon’s tech regularly gets the price chop, this is the first we’ve seen this tablet drop below £30 since Black Friday last year. Other price drops this year have typically been to the £34.99 mark, so this is good even by those standards.

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is less than £30 for Black Friday

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is less than £30 for Black Friday

As part of the site’s early Black Friday sale, you buy the Fire 7 tablet for a mere £29.99 – for a pretty decent tablet you can’t say fairer than that.

  • Amazon
  • £29.99 (was £49.99)
View Deal

So, what do you get for a tablet that costs less than many rounds of drinks in London? Well, surprisingly quite a lot.

There’s a 7-inch display on the front, 16GB of storage for offline content and the ability to expand this via microSD. Inside there’s a quad-core processor, a gig of RAM and a camera on both the front and back. There’s even support for hands-free Alexa.

Like all Amazon’s tablets, this runs the brand’s quirky version of Android with access to the Amazon App Store. It’s ideal if you’re a Prime subscriber as all that content (Video, Music, Audible, Kindle) is piped onto specially designed home screens. In terms of apps, there’s plenty to choose from including big-hitters like BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, Facebook and Instagram.

This tablet doesn’t really have the power for intense gaming, but it’s an ideal device for streaming videos, giving to the kids and knocking out the odd email. For the price, you can’t really go wrong.

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is less than £30 for Black Friday

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is less than £30 for Black Friday

As part of the site’s early Black Friday sale, you buy the Fire 7 tablet for a mere £29.99 – for a pretty decent tablet you can’t say fairer than that.

  • Amazon
  • £29.99 (was £49.99)
View Deal

In our Fire 7 review, we said “If you’re a Prime subscriber who wants a cheap way to access that goodness, this is a good choice.”

There are loads of deals on other tech right now, including some big savings on the new Kindle Paperwhite. For more deals, see below:

You might like…

Save money and get more with Shark Black Friday exclusive vacuum and mop models

Save money and get more with Shark Black Friday exclusive vacuum and mop models

David Ludlow 2 mins ago
Upgrade your PC with this Black Friday deal on Samsung’s 870 QVO 1TB SSD

Upgrade your PC with this Black Friday deal on Samsung’s 870 QVO 1TB SSD

Reece Bithrey 3 mins ago
Less cash more kit with the Ninja Black Friday exclusive appliances

Less cash more kit with the Ninja Black Friday exclusive appliances

David Ludlow 4 mins ago
The 5-star Sony WF-1000XM4 have fallen below £200 for Black Friday

The 5-star Sony WF-1000XM4 have fallen below £200 for Black Friday

Alastair Stevenson 1 hour ago
The Nintendo Switch OLED is back on the shelves for Black Friday

The Nintendo Switch OLED is back on the shelves for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite 2021 gets first big Black Friday discount

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite 2021 gets first big Black Friday discount

Max Parker 11 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.