Amazon has acted fast in chopping the prices for its own tech this Black Friday, including big savings on the Fire 7 tablet.

As part of the site’s early Black Friday sale, you buy the Fire 7 tablet for a mere £29.99 – for a pretty decent tablet you can’t say fairer than that.

This price sees a healthy £20 reduction from the £49.99 RRP, this equates to 40%.

While Amazon’s tech regularly gets the price chop, this is the first we’ve seen this tablet drop below £30 since Black Friday last year. Other price drops this year have typically been to the £34.99 mark, so this is good even by those standards.

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is less than £30 for Black Friday As part of the site’s early Black Friday sale, you buy the Fire 7 tablet for a mere £29.99 – for a pretty decent tablet you can’t say fairer than that. Amazon

£29.99 (was £49.99) View Deal

So, what do you get for a tablet that costs less than many rounds of drinks in London? Well, surprisingly quite a lot.

There’s a 7-inch display on the front, 16GB of storage for offline content and the ability to expand this via microSD. Inside there’s a quad-core processor, a gig of RAM and a camera on both the front and back. There’s even support for hands-free Alexa.

Like all Amazon’s tablets, this runs the brand’s quirky version of Android with access to the Amazon App Store. It’s ideal if you’re a Prime subscriber as all that content (Video, Music, Audible, Kindle) is piped onto specially designed home screens. In terms of apps, there’s plenty to choose from including big-hitters like BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, Facebook and Instagram.

This tablet doesn’t really have the power for intense gaming, but it’s an ideal device for streaming videos, giving to the kids and knocking out the odd email. For the price, you can’t really go wrong.

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is less than £30 for Black Friday As part of the site’s early Black Friday sale, you buy the Fire 7 tablet for a mere £29.99 – for a pretty decent tablet you can’t say fairer than that. Amazon

£29.99 (was £49.99) View Deal

In our Fire 7 review, we said “If you’re a Prime subscriber who wants a cheap way to access that goodness, this is a good choice.”

There are loads of deals on other tech right now, including some big savings on the new Kindle Paperwhite. For more deals, see below: