Black Friday laptop deals going live on Amazon today include these sweet Asus ZenBook 13-inch and 15-inch laptop bargains.

The Asus ZenBook 13 (UX333) and Asus ZenBook 15 (UX533) models are from last year’s range, and feature Intel’s Core i5-8265U and Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake processors – these chips are more than capable of chomping through several PC tasks while not completely caning the battery.

In our review of the Asus ZenBook 15 which we tested earlier this year, we were easily able to eke out over 10 hours of power when writing, editing photos, and streaming Spotify playlists.

As well as boasting excellent performance and power management, the Asus ZenBooks are also well-designed and a cut above your regulation grey/black/silver laptops – these models come in royal blue and feature rose gold accents.

What’s arguably most impressive are the savings – today, Amazon is selling the Asus ZenBook 13 with a Core i5 processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB for just £599.99, £200 down from the usual £799.99 price.

If you need something a bit more powerful, you can get a ZenBook 13 with a 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM for £699.99. That’s a £200 saving on the usual £899.99 RRP.

If you want something a little bigger and even more powerful, then pick up the Asus ZenBook 15 for £999 down from £1299 – a very nice saving of £300.

This Black Friday laptop deal sees you getting the same amount of storage – a 512GB SSD – but as well as getting a laptop with a larger 15.6-inch display, you get 16GB of RAM and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics processor.

If you’re in the market for a decent Windows 10 laptop that doesn’t compromise on style or performance and you’re unfussed about the latest and greatest specs, you should absolutely grab one of these while stocks last.

The Asus ZenBook 15 UX533 scored four and half stars out of five when we reviewed it in February this year. Here’s what we had to say about it:

“The Asus ZenBook 15 is a smart-looking and versatile Windows 10 laptop. It’s got enough ports included so you won’t have to shell out for a load of dongles in order for you to your work done, and the one drawback in terms of physical connectivity – the lack of an Ethernet port – is mitigated by the fact that you get a USB-A-to-Ethernet adapter in the box…

“This compares very favourably with the 2018 Apple MacBook Air, which costs the same, has a smaller (albeit higher resolution) display, far fewer ports and a less powerful processor.”

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

