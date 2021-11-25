Amazon’s cheapest streaming stick, the Fire TV Stick Lite, is now half price

Searching for an incredibly affordable Full HD streaming stick this Black Friday? The Fire TV Stick Lite has dropped to just £14.99 in Amazon’s sale.

The cheapest Fire TV Stick would usually cost you £29.99, meaning Amazon has slashed this price in half for Black Friday. Save £15 when you pick up the Fire TV Stick Lite for £14.99 while it’s still available.

Get the Fire TV Stick Lite for just £14.99 this Black Friday The Fire TV Stick Lite has seen its price slashed in half for Black Friday 2021. Save £15 when you shop now and get the £29.99 streaming stick for just £14.99 on Amazon. Amazon

Was £29.99

£14.99 View Deal

The Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon’s most affordable streaming stick. Positioning itself below the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K in the brand’s line-up, the Lite offers a good balance between cost and features.

The Fire TV Stick Lite stays hidden behind your TV, bringing a variety of shows, movies and music to your living room in Full HD.

The streaming stick supports thousands of apps and channels, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Now, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, YouTube and more. There’s also support for live TV from Eurosport, ITV Hub and Sky News, as well as free content from All 4, Pluto TV and more.

You can even use the streaming stick to listen to music with Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify all available.

The streaming stick comes with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which includes playback controls and is voice compatible with the help of Amazon’s Alexa assistant.

The remote does not include TV or volume controls, so if you’re looking for those you’d be better off opting for the standard Fire TV Stick which comes with the regular Alexa Voice Remote. Likewise, if your TV supports 4K resolutions, you may be more interested in this Black Friday deal on the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Simon Lucas awarded the Fire TV Stick Lite 4 out of 5 stars in our review, writing:

“Lots of positives – with HDR10+, ample app choices, voice control and the solidity of the interface high among them – but ultimately hamstrung by its Full HD resolution”.

If you like the sound of saving 50% on a Full HD streaming stick, you’ll want to act fast. This is a Black Friday deal so it likely won’t be around forever. Head over to Amazon now to save £15 on the Fire TV Stick Lite and get it for £14.99 instead of £29.99.

