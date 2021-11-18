 large image

Amazon’s Black Friday Echo Show 5 deal is a smart home bargain

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The 2nd gen Echo Show 5 just saw a massive price drop, making this the perfect time to treat yourself to a smart bedside clock.

We’ve been scouring the internet for some of the best Black Friday deals available, and now we’ve come across the baby of the Echo Show line up, on sale, for just £39.99.

The Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) packs in a 5-inch screen with a resolution of 960 x 480. This is plenty good enough for the screen size which, among other things, lets you tune into the video feed of your smart doorbell – if you’re after one, the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell has also seen a cheeky price drop.

Treat yourself to the newest Echo Show 5 with almost 50% off

Treat yourself to the newest Echo Show 5 with almost 50% off

The 2nd generation Echo Show 5 just saw its own special Black Friday discount, bringing it down in price by almost 50%. Jump on this deal now before it’s gone.

  • Amazon
  • Was £74.99
  • Now just £39.99
View Deal

Or if you prefer, you can even watch the latest hit TV series from ether Netflix or Prime Video, as this little screen packs in a fair few supported apps and features.

As with most Amazon devices, you can also chat with Alexa using your Echo Show 5. You can ask about the weather, what your calendar is looking like that week or simply set a reminder for your next appointment.

In terms of sound quality, there is a single 1.6-inch speaker, which we found to be decently loud with a good amount of bass in our review, so you won’t need to worry about installing any external speakers.

The Echo Show 5 also comes with the benefit of being made out of 100% post-consumer recycled fabrics and die-cast aluminium, with 96% of the packaging being made from wood-fibre-based materials that are from recycled sources or responsibly managed forests.

This deal gives you the choice of three colours – Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White – so you can choose which model will look best in your home; the minimalistic design and sleek materials will ensure that your Echo Show will blend in seamlessly.

All in all, we gave the Echo Show 5 4/5 stars and a Trusted Recommended badge, with the supported features and bedside clock capabilities being key points.

If you’re after even more Black Friday offers then keep checking in with Trusted Reviews as we’ll be bringing you all the top deals throughout November.

author icon

