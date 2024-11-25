Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Amazon’s Black Friday AirTags deal ensures you’ll never lose your keys again

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Tired of misplacing your belongings? This Apple AirTag deal will make sure you never lose track of your keys, wallet or backpack ever again. 

Amazon has reduced the price of a 4-pack of AirTags to £84 in the Black Friday sale. That’s 29% off these handy little Apple trackers, saving you £35 when you shop today compared to this multipack’s £119 RRP. For our US readers, a 4-pack has been reduced to $72.99.

That works out at just £21 an AirTag. Considering one AirTag would typically cost you £35, this is an easy way to get a lot of AirPods for a lot less. Cover all your belongings or make sure no one in your family ever loses their keys again with this fantastic deal. 

Is the Apple AirTag worth buying? 

Apple AirTag
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Apple’s long-awaited rival to the Tile tracking device is finally here

Pros

  • Ties in excellently with iOS and the huge Find My network
  • Precision Finding is a neat trick
  • Pretty affordable
  • The tracking is very good

Cons

  • Design isn’t particularly well thought out in a number of ways
  • Accessories required for basic functionality
  • No sharing of AirTags between family members

The Apple AirTag is a pocket-sized tracking device that makes it very easy to keep tabs on your belongings. 

The one-tap setup makes it simple to set up on your iPhone or iPad, while the IP67 water- and dust-resistance ensures the tracker is durable enough to withstand a bit of rain. 

If you misplace your keys at home, you can simply play a sound to locate them or use Prevision Finding to direct you straight to the AirTag. 

Likewise, if you leave you wallet in a restaurant, the Find My app will show you where the AirTag was last seen so you can go back and grab it. AirTags can even employ the help of millions of other Apple devices to detect their location when put into Lost Mode. 

“The AirTag is a great way to locate your keys or keep an eye on your bag from an iOS 14.5 device. The extra integration with Apple’s software, especially the Precision Finding tool on iPhone 11 and newer, makes this a better buy than the competing Tile”, wrote editor Max Parker in our review of the AirTag. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple AirTag review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for a new iPhone to pair with your AirTags, don’t miss this opportunity to bag the latest iPhone 16 with a whopping 500GB of data (and a free Amazon gift card) for less at Carphone Warehouse

