Amazon’s Black Friday 2-for-1 deal on the Echo Dot is unmissable

A fresh Black Friday deal will let you grab two 3rd Generation Echo Dots for under £40.

The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation has just seen an amazing deal, letting you get two units for £37.98, making it a perfect time to upgrade your smart home setup. You can take advantage of the deal while stocks last using the below widget.

Two is better than one in this Echo Dot 3rd Gen deal Black Friday is just around the corner, and we’ve spotted this amazing 2-4-1 deal on the 3rd Generation of Echo Dot models. Stock up in time for Christmas for under £40 with the code ECHODOT2FOR1. Amazon

Use code ECHODOT2FOR1 at checkout

Just £37.98 for two Echo Dots View Deal

We’d recommend you grab the deal now, as the Echo remains one of Trusted Reviews’ recommended smart speakers.

The Echo Dot has a textured material case and will fit in with any décor thanks to its sleek and minimalist design. It also comes packed with handy features that make it easier to run your life, including the ability to tell you the upcoming weather, give you the IMDB scores on the latest film and check your calendar.

Smart home control is where the Echo Dot really comes into its own, with Alexa having a huge range of supported products, including vacuum cleaners, bulbs and thermostats. You also have the choice to create routines for multiple devices, so you won’t need to lift a finger when you’re looking to relax for the night.

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot also uses four far-field microphones so that your voice will be picked up across the room from almost any angle. Our review also reported that the Echo Dot faired well when placed next to TVs, as the direct noise didn’t interfere with voice recognition, so you could probably keep your new Echo Dot almost anywhere in your home.

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is also a lot louder than its predecessor, with more clarity and a 1.6-inch speaker, this device is punchier and should make talking to Alexa a lot more streamlined as an experience.

You can also set up external speakers with the Echo Dot, as it has a 3.5mm audio output, giving you even more ways to listen to music or catch up with your favourite podcast.

Two is better than one in this Echo Dot 3rd Gen deal Black Friday is just around the corner, and we’ve spotted this amazing 2-4-1 deal on the 3rd Generation of Echo Dot models. Stock up in time for Christmas for under £40 with the code ECHODOT2FOR1. Amazon

Use code ECHODOT2FOR1 at checkout

Just £37.98 for two Echo Dots View Deal

We don’t expect this deal to be around for long, and seeing as this is the perfect chance to bag two gifts in one for some early Christmas shopping, we recommend jumping on this deal while it’s still here.

Also, keep your eyes on the Trusted Reviews site in the run-up and during Black Friday, we’ll have plenty more discounts coming your way.