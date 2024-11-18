Amazon’s biggest Black Friday bargain yet is hiding in plain sight

If you’re trawling the web for a good monitor deal, you could miss this one from Amazon. The retailer might not have slapped a Black Friday label on it, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t one of the biggest bargains we’ve spotted this November.

Head to Amazon today to bag the 32-inch LG MyView Smart Monitor for just £144.99. That’s 37% off the monitor’s usual £229.99 RRP.

This 32-inch LG smart monitor has dropped to just £144.99 If you’re in the market for a new monitor, don’t miss this fantastic LG deal. Head to Amazon now to save £85 and bag the 32-inch LG MyView Smart Monitor for as little as £144.99 down from £229.99. Amazon

We don’t know how long this deal will hang around, so don’t waste time. Save £85 when you pick up this stylish 1080p monitor from Amazon today for just £144.99.

The LG MyView Smart Monitor (32SR50F) is a 32-inch monitor first announced in November 2023.

As a smart monitor, this display doesn’t require a PC connection. LG’s webOS 23 interface allows you to explore content from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and YouTube, while Home Office helps you access your PC and Cloud PC remotely.

The 32-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel is designed to produce clear images with a 178-degree viewing angle and HDR10 support, while the ThinQ app allows you to use your smartphone as a remote for a convenient alternative to the remote control in the box.

You can mirror content from your phone or tablet to the monitor using AirPlay 2 or Screenshare, while Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI and USB connectivity make it easy to connect various devices as needed.

