Amazon’s best sounding Echo speaker drops to lowest price in ages

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Amazon’s Echo Studio is the online retail giant’s best attempt at a wireless speaker so far, and you can now get it for the lowest price we’ve seen in quite some time.

The deal on Amazon UK sees the speaker drop from its RRP of £170.99 to £136.99. That’s a tempting price.

We should also mention that the model spotlighted in this deal is a Certified Refurbished version of the speaker, which means it’s been returned to Amazon, refurbished, tested and certified to be as good as new. With Certified Refurbished products you also get a 1-year limited warranty.

In our review of the Echo Studio, we said it was “easily the best- and biggest-sounding Echo so far”, tailored for those after “a rollicking good” sound and the experience of 3D audio.

The Echo Studio is a wireless cum-Atmos speaker, which grants music more space to exist, firing out sounds above the speaker and out towards the sides. Purchase two and you can create an Atmos speaker set-up to go with a Fire TV Stick.

The Echo Studio is big on the bass too. With support for Hi-res audio through Ultra HD tracks on Amazon Music HD, as well as Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format, it’s a high-quality, feature packed speaker that offers an experience few others can match.

And there is Alexa, the most popular voice assistant on the planet. If you’re in the Amazon ecosystem, she’ll answer whatever query you need, and is compatible with a wide range of products and services. Whatever you need, Alexa can probably get it for you.

If you’ve been eyeing the Echo Studio but been put off by its price, this reduction will make the cost of the speaker easier to stomach. If you want an Echo speaker that sounds good, this is the one to go for.

