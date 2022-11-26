Amazon wins Black Friday with this epic Xbox Series X deal

Black Friday itself might be over, but the deals are still rolling in and now Amazon is getting in on the discounted Xbox Series X action.

While we’ve seen this console drop in price on a few other sites over Black Friday, this is the first time Amazon has discounted the Series X in a while and we doubt it’ll stick around at this price for too long. You can now grab it for £429.99, a welcome £20 saving off the previous £449.99 RRP.

Considering this is a console that has been quite hard to get over the past year, we’ll take any discount we can on it.

As ever, if this deal isn't up your street check out our look at the best Black Friday Deals and the best Amazon Black Friday Deals for more top savings.

The Xbox Series X needs very little introduction and it’s the top console Microsoft currently sells. It’s high-powered, with a very fast SSD that’ll load up games in mere seconds. It’s fully backwards compatible with all Xbox One games, and a load before that, and can support 4K 120Hz gameplay if you have the correct TV.

Xbox Game Pass is another massive benefit too, as this lets you download and play a load of inclusive games every month for a single monthly payment – a bit like Netflix. All Microsoft first-party games arrive on Game Pass upon release, so it’s certainly worth it.

In our Series X review, we said “The Xbox Series X doesn’t win on launch exclusives, but when it comes to features it is an amazing bit of kit, with highlights including Quick Resume, Smart Delivery and Xbox Game Pass. These are all elements that will define Xbox for years to come, and usher in a new era of gaming with spectacular style.”

It’s very rare for the Xbox Series X to get a price cut, so if you’re after one of these for Christmas this is an excellent time to pick it up. There are deals on the Xbox Series S too, along with lots of other tech, which you can see below.

