Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon US has the iPad Air M2 Black Friday deal we’ve been looking for

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking to upgrade your tablet this Black Friday? The iPad Air M2 has plummeted to just $499 on Amazon for the weekend. 

Go to Amazon US now to save 17% and take home the iPad with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage for $100 less than its $599 retail price. 

The iPad Air (2024) has dropped below $500 for Black Friday

The iPad Air (2024) has dropped below $500 for Black Friday

Don’t miss this opportunity to save $100 on the iPad Air M2. The 4.5-star tablet is now just $499 on Amazon, or 17% off.

  • Amazon
  • Was $599
  • $499
View Deal

Aside from briefly dropping to $496 at the end of October, the iPad Air M2 hasn’t seen another price reduction near as good as this one. Don’t waste any time – hurry over to Amazon today to save $100 on this excellent tablet. 

Is the Apple iPad Air (2024) worth buying? 

TR site ipad air 2024
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

An excellent tablet doesn't need to be exciting

Pros

  • Landscape front camera
  • Two screen size options
  • Great performance
  • More storage options

Cons

  • No battery life upgrades
  • No ProMoton for 120Hz

The Apple iPad Air (2024) is an 11-inch tablet from Apple. 

Sitting between the cheap iPad 10 and the premium iPad Pro, the Air finds a good middle ground between the two led by the powerful M2 chipset. 

The tablet features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, a 12-megapixel 4K rear camera and tons of apps via the App Store. There’s also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage to keep you in the frame as you move around in video calls, and support for a wide range of accessories, including the Apple Pencil, Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. 

Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker awarded the iPad Air 4.5/5 stars, praising its performance power and longevity. He wrote, “With its M2 chip and support for the upcoming Apple Intelligence AI system, this iPad Air will last for years to come with great performance”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple iPad Air (2024) review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for a cheaper iPad deal here in the UK, don’t overlook the 2021 iPad – now just £259

You might like…

Give your gaming PC a Black Friday upgrade with this incredible MSI RTX 4080 Super deal

Give your gaming PC a Black Friday upgrade with this incredible MSI RTX 4080 Super deal

Luke Baker 23 mins ago
The DualSense Edge is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

The DualSense Edge is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 are more than 1/3 off this Black Friday

The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 are more than 1/3 off this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
This is your last chance to get the Xbox Series S for under £200 this Black Friday

This is your last chance to get the Xbox Series S for under £200 this Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
The Xbox Series X is still the best value flagship console

The Xbox Series X is still the best value flagship console

Max Parker 2 hours ago
ESET’s ultimate malware protection bundle gets you everything your laptop needs this Black Friday

ESET’s ultimate malware protection bundle gets you everything your laptop needs this Black Friday

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access