Amazon US has the iPad Air M2 Black Friday deal we’ve been looking for

Looking to upgrade your tablet this Black Friday? The iPad Air M2 has plummeted to just $499 on Amazon for the weekend.

Go to Amazon US now to save 17% and take home the iPad with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage for $100 less than its $599 retail price.

The iPad Air (2024) has dropped below $500 for Black Friday Don’t miss this opportunity to save $100 on the iPad Air M2. The 4.5-star tablet is now just $499 on Amazon, or 17% off. Amazon

Was $599

$499 View Deal

Aside from briefly dropping to $496 at the end of October, the iPad Air M2 hasn’t seen another price reduction near as good as this one. Don’t waste any time – hurry over to Amazon today to save $100 on this excellent tablet.

Is the Apple iPad Air (2024) worth buying?

An excellent tablet doesn't need to be exciting Pros Landscape front camera

Two screen size options

Great performance

More storage options Cons No battery life upgrades

No ProMoton for 120Hz

The Apple iPad Air (2024) is an 11-inch tablet from Apple.

Sitting between the cheap iPad 10 and the premium iPad Pro, the Air finds a good middle ground between the two led by the powerful M2 chipset.

The tablet features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, a 12-megapixel 4K rear camera and tons of apps via the App Store. There’s also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage to keep you in the frame as you move around in video calls, and support for a wide range of accessories, including the Apple Pencil, Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard.

Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker awarded the iPad Air 4.5/5 stars, praising its performance power and longevity. He wrote, “With its M2 chip and support for the upcoming Apple Intelligence AI system, this iPad Air will last for years to come with great performance”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple iPad Air (2024) review.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for a cheaper iPad deal here in the UK, don’t overlook the 2021 iPad – now just £259.