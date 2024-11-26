Amazon’s practically giving away TCL TVs with this Black Friday deal

There are plenty of TV deals going this Black Friday week and there’s a very inexpensive TCL TV deal available at Amazon.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find the TCL 32SF540K available for £127.90, down from the £179.

This is another TV that we haven’t reviewed but it’s been out for over a year and this is the cheapest we’ve seen the TV fall to.

For the outlay you get a 1080p display (there’s no 4K resolution here) but you do get HDR10 and HLG support. For a screen of this size you might find that works wekk enough, offering sharpness and detail despite the lack of 4K and providing the contrast and extra brightness that HDR content affords.

On the audio side there’s a Dolby Audio decoder and support for DTS Virtual:X, which upscales stereo DTS content for a bigger, wider, and taller sound.

Fire TV support brings all the big entertainment apps with the likes of Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix and plenty more provided. Freeview Play support means you get the likes of iPlayer, ITVX, and Channel 4 included too.

MiraCast and AirPlay 2 streaming makes it easier to cast video and audio content from mobile devices to the TV. Bluetooth compatibility provides another way of streaming to this TCL TV.

This is the type of TV that would make sense as either a smaller screen for a bedroom, kitchen or second room. If that’s what you’re after, then don’t delay on getting this Black Friday discount. Even for TVs of this size, this reduction means they’ll be snapped up quickly.