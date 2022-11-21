 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon slashes the Sony WH-1000XM5 down in price again

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The phenomenal Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones have received another price cut as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

You can currently snag yourself a set of these classy cans for just £295.99 from Amazon. That’s a massive 22% saving on the usual price of £380.

This is already the second price cut we’ve seen for these headphones, and they’re now even more tempting.

This is no fire sale of outgoing or underwhelming headphones either; the Sony WH-1000XM5 only shipped towards the end of May this year, and we continue to rate them as the best wireless headphones on the market so a major price cut is headline news.

However, if you’re looking for something slightly different, whether that be a cheaper option, in-ear headphones or even a non-audio product, then check out our constantly-updated hub of the very best early Black Friday deals.

Save 21% on Sony WH-1000XM5

Save 21% on Sony WH-1000XM5

You can save 22% on the brilliant Sony WH-1000XM5 with Amazon ahead of Black Friday. They’re the best wireless headphones on the market, you know.

  • Amazon
  • Save 22%
  • Now £295.99
View Deal

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones feature a welcome overhaul of the familiar design set forth in previous models, as well as providing excellent sound, 30-hour battery life, and superb ANC.

On the latter point, in particular, we called the Sony WH-1000XM5 “the best noise cancelling headphones on the market” in our 5-star review. They really do make things spookily quiet.

When it comes to sound quality, we found that there was a certain “richness at the top end of the frequency range that make the WH-1000XM5 a very relaxing, non-fatiguing listen”. You can likely thank the provision of a new 30mm driver for a tighter and more focused sound when compared to the preceding WH-1000XM4.

“As an all-rounder there aren’t another wireless pair of noise cancelling headphones that reach the same peaks,” we concluded.

Amazon’s deal is well worth a look, then, and it applies to both colours: Black or Silver. What’s more, if you’re a Prime subscriber, you can have the headphones delivered the same day at no extra charge.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Best headphones 2022: The best at any price

Best headphones 2022: The best at any price

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: Amazing true wireless sound

Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: Amazing true wireless sound

Kob Monney 1 month ago
Black Friday 2022: Our predictions for this year’s mega sale

Black Friday 2022: Our predictions for this year’s mega sale

Thomas Deehan 10 months ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.