Amazon slashes the Sony WH-1000XM5 down in price again
The phenomenal Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones have received another price cut as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
You can currently snag yourself a set of these classy cans for just £295.99 from Amazon. That’s a massive 22% saving on the usual price of £380.
This is already the second price cut we’ve seen for these headphones, and they’re now even more tempting.
This is no fire sale of outgoing or underwhelming headphones either; the Sony WH-1000XM5 only shipped towards the end of May this year, and we continue to rate them as the best wireless headphones on the market so a major price cut is headline news.
However, if you’re looking for something slightly different, whether that be a cheaper option, in-ear headphones or even a non-audio product, then check out our constantly-updated hub of the very best early Black Friday deals.
Save 21% on Sony WH-1000XM5
You can save 22% on the brilliant Sony WH-1000XM5 with Amazon ahead of Black Friday. They’re the best wireless headphones on the market, you know.
- Amazon
- Save 22%
- Now £295.99
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones feature a welcome overhaul of the familiar design set forth in previous models, as well as providing excellent sound, 30-hour battery life, and superb ANC.
On the latter point, in particular, we called the Sony WH-1000XM5 “the best noise cancelling headphones on the market” in our 5-star review. They really do make things spookily quiet.
When it comes to sound quality, we found that there was a certain “richness at the top end of the frequency range that make the WH-1000XM5 a very relaxing, non-fatiguing listen”. You can likely thank the provision of a new 30mm driver for a tighter and more focused sound when compared to the preceding WH-1000XM4.
“As an all-rounder there aren’t another wireless pair of noise cancelling headphones that reach the same peaks,” we concluded.
Amazon’s deal is well worth a look, then, and it applies to both colours: Black or Silver. What’s more, if you’re a Prime subscriber, you can have the headphones delivered the same day at no extra charge.
