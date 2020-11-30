We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

Amazon slashes Apple Watch Series 5 prices for Cyber Monday, but you’ll need to act fast

Max Parker

To celebrate Cyber Monday, Amazon has slashed prices on the Apple Watch Series 5 and you can now grab the smartwatch for a far more enticing price.

You can now get the Apple Watch Series 5 for £399.99, a decent saving over its initial £529.99 RRP. This watch isn’t sold by Apple anymore, but it’s still a great buy as little was really added with the newer Series 6 model.

This is also the cellular version, so you can connect it to a network and make calls without your phone. It’s in the larger 44mm size. There’s GPS for accurate run tracking, a swimproof body, ECG app and a electrical and optical heart-rate sensors.

The big update for the Series 5 was an always-on display and this keeps the screen on all the time, without too much effect on battery life.

We raved about the Apple Watch Series 5 in our 2019 review, saying “The Apple Watch Series 5 might just be a small upgrade, but it’s a small upgrade to an already excellent wearable. If you didn’t buy the Series 4, or if you’re tempted to upgrade from an earlier watch, then you’re getting a seriously good product here.”

We ended the 4.5/5 star review by claiming “Simply the best smartwatch around. Apple’s class-leading wearable continues to be one of the brand’s finest products; elegant and practical.”

In the review, we made specific notes about how the always-on display makes it feel more like a real watch, how all the previous straps still work and how the watch as a whole is excellent at making you want to be more active and move.

