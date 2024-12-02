Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Amazon slashes 52% off AMD’s top-end CPU for Cyber Monday

Lewis Painter
With games becoming more advanced and demanding more powerful hardware as a result, it’s important to keep your gaming PC up to date with the latest components – and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to secure yourself a high-end CPU upgrade.

If you’re all in on AMD tech, Amazon is offering a stunning deal on the premium AMD Ryzen 9 7900X for Cyber Monday. The retailer has slashed the £599.99 RRP by over 50%, bringing the CPU down to a way more affordable £290.83 – but be quick, as the sale ends at midnight. 

Despite its new budget price, the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is far from an entry-level chipset; it boasts a whopping 12 cores and 24 threads capable of hitting peak clock speeds of 4.7GHz. This makes it ideal not only for gaming but juggling other CPU-heavy tasks like photo and video editing. 

Of course, gaming will be the key focus for many, and the 7900X excels in that department too. It’ll work best when paired with a dedicated GPU, of course, but it features integrated Radeon Graphics for less demanding titles, and it can be boosted to a maximum of 5.6GHz for those high-performance moments. 

We reviewed the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X at release back in 2022 and awarded it an impressive 4.5 stars, praising its performance compared to Intel’s Core i9-12900K despite being more affordable, beating Intel’s alternative in both single- and multi-core benchmark tests. 

The support for DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 SSDs also helps raise the performance ceiling of your entire system, allowing for other powerful upgrades in future.

It has been superseded by the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Intel Core 14900K chipsets since, but it remains an incredibly powerful desktop processor that’s perfect for both gaming and content creation. 

