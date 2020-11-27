Amazon Pixel 4a deal might be gone, but it’s still in stock here

The Google Pixel 4a is one of the best mid-range phones out there and now, for a limited time, it’s even more affordable as part of this Black Friday deal.

The handset is down to £319 at Argos, which is £30 off the regular price of £349. This mirrors the Amazon deal that was available earlier in the week, so if you missed out on that Argos is providing another opportunity.

Deal: Get the Pixel 4a at Argos for £319 (£30 off)

The deal offers the handset SIM free, so no need to sign up for any contracts or PAYG tariffs. It’s the 128GB storage version of the device and offers 4G LTE connectivity.

We were high in praise for the Pixel 4a when it launched earlier this year and afforded it a 4/5 star review. It has a 5.8-inch OLED display, 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, 8-megapixel selfie camera and is powered by the well-abled Snapdragon 730 processor. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which are somewhat of an endangered species in smartphones these days.

Our own Max Parker praised the great camera, refreshingly small size, the ability to access Android updates in a timely fashion and the sharp OLED display. The price also plays into how highly we rated the phone.

Max wrote: “If you’re after a small, affordable Android phone (£349/$349) with a nice screen, future proof software that’ll receive big updates for the next three years and a fantastically reliable camera then you’re not going to be disappointed with the Pixel 4a.”

If you’re still seeking a Black Friday deal away from a smartphone, we’re constantly following the best available deals in the UK right now. Our Black Friday 2020 hub page is probably the best place to keep track of the latest savings. Happy shopping, folks.