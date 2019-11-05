Amazon’s Black Friday 2019 sales will begin on November 22 and continue for eight days, the company has announced.

This year’s Amazon Black Friday deals will go live at one minute past midnight on Friday, November 22, and the sales bonanza will come to an end at one minute to midnight a week later on Friday, November 29 − that’s Black Friday proper.

However, there’ll definitely be more deals available after the event end, and there’ll almost certainly be some pre-Black Friday sales too.

As ever, Amazon is promising tens of thousands of deals, including ‘Deals of the Day’ and time-limited ‘Lightning Deals’, which Prime members get first dibs on. If you’re not already a Prime member, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, and now would be a really good time to sign up.

Black Friday might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the sheer number of discounts available make it the best time of the year to get your Christmas shopping done, and pick up anything you need (or just really really want) at a knockdown price.

Through AmazonSmile, you can also donate to one of 16,000 charities at no extra cost. Amazon will donate a portion of eligible purchases to the organisation of your choice.

“We know how important it is to help our customers save money where they can at this time of year, so we’re excited to be launching our tenth Black Friday Sale to UK customers in the lead-up to the festive season,” said Doug Gurr, the VP of Amazon UK.

“With new deals announced every day across eight days, savvy shoppers will be able to discover great deals on a huge range of products and stock up on everything they need to make the most of their celebrations.”

Once again, here are the Black Friday dates you need to put in your diary, this time in a slightly easier to digest format:

Friday, November 22, 12:01am − Amazon Black Friday deals go live

Friday, November 29, 11:59pm − Amazon Black Friday deals end

After that, it’ll be all about Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals.

Last month, Amazon UK revealed “some of the best-selling items” from Black Friday 2018 and, since they did so well for the company last year, we imagine that at least some of them will be treated to big price reductions this Black Friday too.

The list includes the Nintendo Switch, Hive thermostats and the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen). You can access the full list here.

