Amazon is offering up to 35% off on Yale Home Security smart devices

This Black Friday deal sees everything from alarms, to cameras, to locks going at a discount, with savings as high as £105.

With these deals on smart devices you can pick up all you could possibly need to turn your humble abode into a high-tech fortress worthy of a heist movie, or just provide that extra bit of reassurance. Here’s a look at the best of what’s on offer.

First of all there’s the SV-4C-2ABFX Smart Home CCTV kit, reduced to its lowest price since Black Friday 2018. You can pick up this excellent kit, which comes with two HD cameras and a 1TB hard drive, for just £194.99, a saving of £104.01 on its £194.99 RRP.

This CCTV kit is one of the best choices for home security, with two high quality, waterproof cameras that come fitted with intelligent motion and facial detection. Super easy to set up, the cameras can be placed anywhere in your house, or even outdoors.

The Smart Home CCTV kit is particularly handy for times when you’re away, as you can hook it up to your phone using an app. You can then watch live feeds on your smartphone as well as receiving alert notifications if any disturbance is detected.

Another great Yale deal, well worth highlighting, is a saving of £105 on the SD-L1000-CH Conexis L1 smart door. With a usual retail price of £269.99, the chance to pick this gadget up for just £164.99 seems like a very generous offering.

For your money, you’re getting a powerful electronic lock that operates without keys. Instead, access can be granted via your smartphone, though you also have the option of using key cards or fobs.

This gives you all kinds of handy functionalities. For example you can temporarily arrange to give people access (via their phones) for specific periods of time – handy if you have a cleaner or dogwalker, or if you own a holiday house you’re letting out to temporary residents. You can also hook the lock up to your smart home, enabling notifications whenever people enter.

The smart door has been rigorously tested to ensure it’s both physically durable, as well as hacker-proof. As the first smart lock to be approved by the British Standards Institution, you can be certain it will keep your home secure.

These are just the biggest and best savings available. There’s plenty more to check out, so head on over to Amazon this Black Friday for the chance to give your security an inexpensive boost.

