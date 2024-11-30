Forget Spotify when Amazon Music Unlimited is offering three months free

Enjoy over 100 million songs, audiobooks and podcasts at no cost for three months thanks to this unmissable Amazon Black Friday deal.

New subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months of the streaming platform at absolutely no cost. Just note that customers who are already in an Amazon Music Unlimited free trial or who previously used Amazon Music Unlimited are not eligible for this offer.

Remember that once your three months have passed then your subscription will automatically continue at £10.99 (or £9.99 if you’re a Prime member) a month until you cancel.

Amazon Music Unlimited is the most premium audio tier from Amazon and offers subscribers access to over 100 million songs and podcasts without any ads. Unlike the cheaper tiers, such as Music Prime, Music Unlimited allows you to pick, play or skip any song.

Serious audiophiles will especially appreciate that Music Unlimited also offers the highest fidelity versions of tracks in HD and Ultra HD, at a bit depth of up to 24 bits and a sample rate up to 192 kHz.

Subscribers can also experience spatial audio via the Amazon Music app without even needing any extra equipment. Otherwise you can access Amazon Music across most expected devices and platforms, such as your web browser, Mac or Windows desktop app and iOS and Android smartphone.

You don’t need to be a Prime subscriber to benefit from this offer, as Amazon Music Unlimited is available for everyone.

In our dedicated versus between Amazon Music Unlimited and Spotify we concluded that “in terms of pure audio quality, Music Unlimited is the best option, as it supports HD and Ultra HD formats which have the best sound.”

With Christmas just around the corner, you might be considering ways to cut back on your spending. If that sounds like you, then this deal offering three months of high quality, unlimited audio streaming should not be missed. Just remember to cancel the membership at the end of your trial period to avoid a charge.