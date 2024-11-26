Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Amazon’s LG OLED TV deal just stole the show this Black Friday

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

LG is getting in on the Black Friday discount fun, and the mid-range C4 OLED TV has received a sizeable reduction for the sales event.

At Amazon the 55-inch has fallen from its RRP of £1499 to £1139, netting you savings of over £350 in the process. It first launched on Amazon in September for £1899, so it’s fallen quite steeply in a short period of time.

LG’s 55-inch C4 OLED has dropped to the lowest price it’s been on Amazon

  • Now £1139
We have tested the LG G4, though only the 65-inch size. The differences between bigger OLED sizes (55-inches) are fewer compared to the smaller sizes, so we feel confident that you’ll be getting a similar level of performance as you’d get from the 65-inch model.

The C4 is LG’s mid-range OLED, offering an excellent mix of features, value and performance. It’s the brighest C-series OLED yet, topping 1000 nits with HDR content, producing more intensity with HDR highlights. Blacks are deep and colours are rich, while its motion processing has improved for a smoother and slicker performance. This is the best picture performance we’ve seen from a C-series OLED yet.

The sound system isn’t the best, but given this discount you can budget for a shiny new soundbar to go with this OLED TV.

For gamers the C4 OLED remains one of the best displays for a high quality experience. There is HDMI 2.1 support across all its HDMI inputs, with VRR, ALLM, and 4K/120Hz gameplay possible across all of them. Input lag is fast at 13ms and drops to 9ms with the TV’s Boost mode.

LG’s webOS user interface is slick and easy to get to grips with, and has plenty of streaming apps with the likes of Netflix and Disney+ alongside Freeview Play (iPlayer, ITVX et al). To access some apps, you may need to log in with an LG account, however.

The C4 OLED is a cracking TV, a return to form for LG after a slightly disappointing C3 OLED. This is a great deal and if you’ve been waiting on the C4 to drop in price, you should snap up this deal as soon as possible.

