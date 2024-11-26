Amazon Kindle (2024) gets its first discount for Black Friday – don’t expect the Colorsoft to be next

Amazon launched a bunch of new e-readers in October, and mere weeks later the prices of those sparkling new reading devices have begun to fall. The base Kindle (2024) has now seen its price drop for the first time, for instance.

As part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the Kindle (2024) with 16GB of storage has received a very welcome 23% discount – the first we’ve seen for this specific product.

The discount brings the RRP of $109.99 / £104.99 down to $84.99 / £88.99 saving you $25 / £16. For a product that’s only been available to buy for a few weeks, that’s impressive going.

Amazon Kindle (2024) gets its first discount for Black Friday The discount brings the RRP of $109.99 / £104.99 down to $84.99 / £88.99 saving you $25 / £16. For a product that’s only been available to buy for a few weeks, that’s impressive going. Amazon

Save $25 / £16

Now $84.99 / £88.99 View Deal

You could also possibly save more, as Amazon is offering various trade-in deals that could chop an extra 20% off that price. These will depend on what other older Kindles you have around and, of course, won’t be everyone.

Our deals experts have been searching for the best Black Friday 2024 deals, ensuring you’re saving the most and not missing out on any of the finest savings.

How good is the Kindle (2024)?

Just as easy to recommend as its predecessor Pros Tasteful new colour

The smallest Kindle option

Bright light Cons No warm light

No waterproofing

We recently reviewed this Kindle and we were thoroughly impressed. It has a sharp screen, fast performance and a good light for night reading. It’s small (the screen is 6 inches as opposed to 7 inches on the Paperwhite) and fits into small bags as a result. There’s a nice minty colour option too, which you can see in the image above.

It does lack waterproofing and wireless charging – two features on versions of the Paperwhite, which you can see the prices of above – although we don’t really feel either of these are reasons to pay more. For those who simply want to read and have access to Amazon’s wealth of books, this is the one we’d go for.

For more, see our Amazon Kindle (2024) review.

Kindle Colorsoft Black Friday deals unlikely?

Launched alongside the Kindle (2024) the Colorsoft is Amazon’s first color reader. It might look like a Paperwhite. but the display allows you to see your book covers and graphic novels in a new way. If you’re waiting for a Colorsoft Black Friday discount, we’d suggest not holding out much hope.

With shipping times around 3-5 weeks in the USA and 5-7 weeks in the UK, it seems unlikely there’s enough stock to warrant a discount at this stage. Maybe Prime Day 2025 will be the first time we see a hefty discount for the Colorsoft.