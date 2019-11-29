Amazon just launched the ultimate OnePlus 7 Pro deal: Save £150

Amazon has slashed a massive £150 off the OnePlus 7 Pro on a limited time Black Friday 2019 deal.

The deal’s live now and lets you grab the 12GB RAM version of the OnePlus 7 Pro for a modest £649. That’s a massive £150 saving on the OnePlus 7 Pro’s regular £799.99 RRP.

The deal’s only set to run for a day, or until the OnePlus 7 Pro sells out, which is quite likely. OnePlus has stopped making the regular OnePlus 7 Pro, having moved on to its slightly newer T-family of handsets.

Despite being slightly behind the OnePlus 7T Pro, which costs £100-£50 more, the regular OnePlus 7 Pro remains one of THE best phones on the market.

The OnePlus 7 Pro won phone of the year at the hallowed Trusted Reviews Awards 2019 earlier in November. The handset features some of the best tech on the market. Highlights include a super smooth Fluid AMOLED display with a custom 90Hz refresh rate and nifty pop up front camera. The 90Hz display makes the screen way smoother to use than a regular phone’s.

Add to this its super quick Warp Charging tech and top-end components and the OnePlus 7 Pro adds up to be a perfect option for any Android fan looking to upgrade their blower this Black Friday.

As we noted in our OnePlus 7 Pro review:

“The OnePlus 7 Pro manages to innovate in one of the most competitive technology markets out there while still circumventing convention by undercutting the majority of the competition on cost. Even if wireless charging and water resistance aren’t part of the equation, It has one of the nicest displays you’ll find on a phone, is a superb performer, offers great battery life and the camera is always improving.”

The OnePlus 7 Pro is one of many phones to get its price slashed this Black Friday. We’ve also seen stellar discounts on key handsets including the Galaxy S10e and iPhone 11. Make sure to bookmark and keep checking Trusted Review’s Black Friday mobile phone deals guide for our experts’ curated picks of the best.

