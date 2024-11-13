Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Amazon just brought back one of its biggest Prime Day deals

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has just brought back one of its biggest Prime Day deals in time for Black Friday, offering the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G for less.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is back down to just £239, which is a 29 percent discount on its £339 RRP. That’s the same deal the retailer was running for Prime Day, its biggest deals event of the year.

This deal also includes an extended three year Manufacturer Extended Warranty, which is a great thing to have. Note that this is being listed as a Limited time deal, so we’d recommend acting quickly if you want to take advantage.

The Galaxy A35 5G a very accomplished lower-mid-range smartphone that I awarded 4 out of 5 in my review earlier in the year. Having tested countless cheap phones over the years, I can confirm that this is one of the better options available in 2024.

“The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is one of the most balanced phones available for less than £350,” I concluded. If you’re talking about phones available for less than £250, as is the case following this deal, the Galaxy A35 5G is an outstanding performer.

You’re getting Samsung’s solid build quality, a decent camera with all of Samsung’s customary colour pop, and very strong battery life. This could conceivably get you through two full days on a single charge if your usage is light.

Performance isn’t outstanding – it never is at this end of the market – but Samsung’s switch to the Exynos 1380 chip has brought about notable improvements compared to the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. The important thing is that it’s dependably smooth in general operation, which is all you can ask for this sort of money.

We’ll be running through a large number of smartphone deals as Black Friday nears, but you can confidently grab this Galaxy A35 5G deal nice and early. There won’t be many more appealing phones available for less than £250 over the next couple of weeks.

