Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has the perfect deal for drone fans right now

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve got your eye on a new drone this Black Friday, there’s truly no need to wait. The DJI Mini 4K has already dropped to £209 on Amazon, wiping a good £60 off its price. 

That’s more than 20% off the 2024 drone just months following its release, making this the ideal time to snatch it up. 

Save 22% on the DJI Mini 4K drone today

Save 22% on the DJI Mini 4K drone today

Looking for a sub-250g drone? The DJI Mini 4K has dropped to just £209 on Amazon, saving you £60 when you shop today compared to the drone’s usual £269 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £269
  • £209
View Deal

Fly over to Amazon now to bag the DJI Mini 4K for just £209 and save £60 compared to the drone’s usual £269 RRP. 

The Mini 4K is a 249g drone from DJI, a leader in the consumer drone market. It’s important to note that this drone weighs less than 250g not just for portability, but because this allows it to fit within the most lax category of UK drone laws. This means that it faces fewer restrictions than heavier drones, giving you more flexibility when choosing where to fly. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Beyond its lightweight build, the DJI Mini 4K boasts a 4K Ultra HD camera to capture high-resolution footage, along with a 3-axis gimbal to ensure the drone remains stable in the air. 38kph wind resistance also helps ensure the drone doesn’t get knocked around too much resulting in shaky footage and a beaten-up drone, while brushless motors allow for takeoff at altitudes of up to 4000m. 

The 10km HD video transmission is more than you’d ever need (under UK laws, anyway), while one battery offers 31 minutes of flight time. 

The controls on the RC-N1C remote are beginner-friendly, with one-tap takeoff and landing and a GPS-powered Return To Home feature to call the drone back when it’s time to pack up. There are also plenty of creative shooting modes to get stuck into, including Helix, Dronie, Rocket, Circle and Boomerang QuickShots. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for a great camera phone to shoot videos on the ground, don’t miss this deal on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a massive 300GB of data

You might like…

Pixel 8a’s Black Friday offer decimates the iPhone SE

Pixel 8a’s Black Friday offer decimates the iPhone SE

Jon Mundy 23 mins ago
Echo Pops are buy one get one free for a limited time

Echo Pops are buy one get one free for a limited time

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The Black Friday Pixel Watch 3 deal you’ve been waiting for has just arrived

The Black Friday Pixel Watch 3 deal you’ve been waiting for has just arrived

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Black Friday Deal: Pixel 8 Pro for £499? Rude not to

Black Friday Deal: Pixel 8 Pro for £499? Rude not to

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
This is the top Black Friday iPad deal going right now

This is the top Black Friday iPad deal going right now

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
This Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut has made Samsung’s flagship phone affordable

This Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut has made Samsung’s flagship phone affordable

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words