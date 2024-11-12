Amazon has the perfect deal for drone fans right now

If you’ve got your eye on a new drone this Black Friday, there’s truly no need to wait. The DJI Mini 4K has already dropped to £209 on Amazon, wiping a good £60 off its price.

That’s more than 20% off the 2024 drone just months following its release, making this the ideal time to snatch it up.

Save 22% on the DJI Mini 4K drone today Looking for a sub-250g drone? The DJI Mini 4K has dropped to just £209 on Amazon, saving you £60 when you shop today compared to the drone’s usual £269 RRP. Amazon

Was £269

£209 View Deal

Fly over to Amazon now to bag the DJI Mini 4K for just £209 and save £60 compared to the drone’s usual £269 RRP.

The Mini 4K is a 249g drone from DJI, a leader in the consumer drone market. It’s important to note that this drone weighs less than 250g not just for portability, but because this allows it to fit within the most lax category of UK drone laws. This means that it faces fewer restrictions than heavier drones, giving you more flexibility when choosing where to fly.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

Beyond its lightweight build, the DJI Mini 4K boasts a 4K Ultra HD camera to capture high-resolution footage, along with a 3-axis gimbal to ensure the drone remains stable in the air. 38kph wind resistance also helps ensure the drone doesn’t get knocked around too much resulting in shaky footage and a beaten-up drone, while brushless motors allow for takeoff at altitudes of up to 4000m.

The 10km HD video transmission is more than you’d ever need (under UK laws, anyway), while one battery offers 31 minutes of flight time.

The controls on the RC-N1C remote are beginner-friendly, with one-tap takeoff and landing and a GPS-powered Return To Home feature to call the drone back when it’s time to pack up. There are also plenty of creative shooting modes to get stuck into, including Helix, Dronie, Rocket, Circle and Boomerang QuickShots.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for a great camera phone to shoot videos on the ground, don’t miss this deal on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a massive 300GB of data.