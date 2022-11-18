Amazon has already reduced the price of the new Fire TV Cube

Released just a few weeks ago, Amazon has already taken an axe to the price of its high-end Fire TV Cube – and it’s all in the aid of Black Friday.

If you act fast, you can grab the 2022 edition of the Fire TV Cube for £119.99 – that’s a welcome £20 off the original RRP of £139.99.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen this device drop to, and the first time it’s picked up a discount of any kind so if you’ve had your eye on a TV upgrade then this is a great shout.

However, if this deal isn’t for you then we’ve got you covered. We’re highlighting all the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best early Black Friday deals, choosing the best ones we see so you don’t waste your money.

The Cube is Amazon’s flagship streaming device, packing pretty much all the big features we’re after. It supports 4K, HDR (including Dolby Vision), has a second HDMI port on the back for device input and supports the fast Wi-Fi 6E standard. Amazon also claims the device is twice as powerful as the brand’s other streaming sticks.

As the name suggests, this looks like a cube and it’s now far less fingerprint-prone than the previous version thanks to some extra material and less gloss.

All the big streaming apps (Netflix, Disney Plus, NOW etc) are here, and of course, there’s deep integration with Prime Video and Alexa. A remote comes included in the package, but you will have to provide your own HDMI cable.

