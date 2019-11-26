Get the brand new Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K streamer for £30 less

Fancy a media streaming player for less? Amazon has reduced its own Fire TV Cube player by nearly a third and considering it launched a few weeks ago, that’s an enticing deal.

Initially retailing for £110, the Fire TV Cube has had £30 knocked off its asking price, dropping it £79.99. In light of what it can do and what it offers, if you’re a Prime customer this is a deal to snap up.

Shaped like, well, a cub, the Fire TV Cube sits at the top of the Fire TV streaming range and is ‘the fastest, most powerful’ device in the lineup. While the cheaper Fire TV sticks offer control over your TV and soundbar, the Fire TV Cube includes that and more, with ability to control your AV receiver and your satellite receiver via your voice.

HDR support is comprehensive – you get HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision (handy if you have a 2019 Panasonic or Philips TV). Dolby Atmos content is available out-of-the-box, so you can watch supported content in the immersive surround sound format.

With a number of apps and channels included, from on-demand such as Netflix to catch-up services ITV Hub and My5, the Fire TV Cube has a large amount of content for viewers to sift through. And not only is there a big slice of content, but you can control the device by using your voice, asking Alexa to call up your shopping list, set reminders or operate any connected devices such as turning the volume up and down from the freedom of your couch.

