Amazon Fire Tablet Black Friday: Which one should you buy?

Amazon’s vast range of Fire tablets have seen some super reductions this Black Friday. But which one is the best buy for you?

If you’re looking for a modestly-priced tablet for the simple tasks in your daily life, then Amazon’s Fire tablets often fit the bill better than anything else on the market. But with so many on offer, it can be hard to select the one that suits you best. Here’s our guide to the best ones to buy this Black Friday, depending upon what you need right now.

Save big on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Amazon’s largest tablet has seen its price chopped heavily this Black Friday, with the model without ads now available for £89.99. That represents a saving of £70 off the £159.99 RRP. Amazon

Save £70

£89.99 View Deal

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is the largest tablet in the range, and you’ll also get one of the biggest savings if you opt for this £70-off deal. The screen is sharp thanks to a 1080p resolution, and it’s also 10% brighter than its predecessor.

There’s also a tremendous selection of apps to enjoy, such as iPlayer, Netflix, Facebook, Instagram and Disney Plus, along with productive apps for working from home, including the Microsoft Office suit and Zoom. We’d say you should pick this top tablet if you want the best possible Amazon Fire HD experience.

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is less than £30 for Black Friday As part of the site’s early Black Friday sale, you buy the Fire 7 tablet for a mere £29.99 – for a pretty decent tablet you can’t say fairer than that. Amazon

£29.99 (was £49.99) View Deal

The Fire 7 tablet is a more modest device, but that could be just right for you depending on your habits. While you won’t be running the most demanding games on this device, you can easily use a variety of entertainment apps, such as streaming services, as well as sending emails and using the Alexa smart assistant via voice control.

It’s hard to turn down a fully-functional tablet that costs just £29.99 — you really can’t go wrong.

Grab a half price Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet with this great deal You’ll keep the kids entertained for hours with this ideal tablet, and you’ll save £70 off the usual price too thanks to this brilliant Black Friday reduction that’s not to be missed. Amazon

Was £139.99, now half price at £69.99 View Deal

The third of our tablet trilogy is the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids. As its name suggests, this device is just ideal for keeping the kids entertained with some screen time

The child-friendly design extends far beyond just its robust tantrum-proof casing. Parents can limit the amount of time that youngsters can use the tablet per day, it has no access to social media or internet browsers without prior approval, and you can even set educational goals with via the child-friendly content that’s exclusively available on this platform.

If you’re looking to introduce your children to the joys of tech in a secure way, this tablet is a great first step; and what’s more, it’s available at half price this Black Friday.

