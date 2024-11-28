The Amazon Fire Max 11 iPad rival is now at its lowest ever price for Black Friday

If you’re looking for a bargain tablet that’s perfect for everyday scrolling, streaming and gaming, then this Black Friday deal on Amazon’s iPad competitor, the Fire Max 11, is worth snapping up.

The Fire Max 11 is currently just $154.99 / £124.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which is not only a massive $90 / £124 off its RRP but this is also the lowest we’ve ever seen the tablet reach on the retailer.

The model runs the Fire OS, just like the rest of the Fire TV collection from Amazon, so you’ll get access to all of your favourite streaming apps – like Spotify, BBC iPlayer, itvX, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, FreeVee, TikTok and loads more.

There’s also plenty of productivity options too, with Microsoft apps on board – that means Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Teams via a Microsoft 365 subscription. There are also keyboard and stylus accessories available to buy separately too.

It’s worth noting that the Fire Max 11 doesn’t use Google Play Store but instead uses Amazon’s own App Store, so you won’t have direct access to Google apps such as Docs, Gmail and YouTube.

How good is the Fire Max 11?

Can an Amazon Fire tablet really be a productivity device? Pros Much more premium design than other Fire tablets

Great all-day battery life

Solid 11-inch 2K display Cons Limited app availability

Very slow to charge

Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter praised the solid 2K, 11-inch display, which he said was ideal for streaming on Netflix. The loud, room filling speaker was a bonus. There’s also enough power from the octa-core processor to manage every day tasks. This model has 64GB of storage with 4GB of RAM and a 14-hour battery life.

He added: “The Amazon Fire Max 11’s 11-inch 2K display makes it ideal for streaming and gaming – as long as the app’s available on the Appstore.”

You can easily convert the Fire Max 11 into a child-friendly tablet for your kids, simply by adding parental controls to ensure your child stays safe online. Parents can even subscribe to Amazon Kids Plus for just £4.99 a month and get access to thousands of child-friendly books, apps and games.

