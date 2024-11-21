Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Amazon’s iPad competitor is now at its lowest ever price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a bargain tablet that’s perfect for everyday scrolling, streaming and gaming, then this Black Friday deal on Amazon’s iPad competitor, the Fire Max 11, is worth snapping up. 

The Fire Max 11 is currently just £124.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which is not only a massive £124 off its RRP but this is also the lowest we’ve ever seen the tablet reach on the retailer.

Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter praised the solid 2K, 11-inch display, which he said was ideal for streaming on Netflix. The loud, room filling speaker was a bonus. There’s also enough power from the octa-core processor to manage every day tasks. This model has 64GB of storage with 4GB of RAM and a 14-hour battery life.

The model runs the Fire OS, just like the rest of the Fire TV collection from Amazon, so you’ll get access to all of your favourite streaming apps – like Spotify, BBC iPlayer, itvX, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, FreeVee, TikTok and loads more.

There’s also plenty of productivity options too, with Microsoft apps on board – that means Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Teams via a Microsoft 365 subscription. There are also keyboard and stylus accessories available to buy separately too.

It’s worth noting that unlike the majority of other Android tablets, the Fire Max 11 doesn’t use Google Play Store and instead uses Amazon’s own App Store, which means you won’t have direct access to Google apps such as Docs, Gmail and YouTube. 

Or you can easily convert the Fire Max 11 into a child-friendly tablet for your kids, simply by adding parental controls to ensure your child stays safe online. Parents can even subscribe to Amazon Kids Plus for just £4.99 a month and get access to thousands of child-friendly books, apps and games.

He added: “The Amazon Fire Max 11’s 11-inch 2K display makes it ideal for streaming and gaming – as long as the app’s available on the Appstore.”

