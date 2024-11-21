Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Black Friday offering decimates its Prime Day equivalent

Amazon’s Black Friday sales have kicked off with a bang, offering a plethora of tempting deals including an incredible offer on the company’s Fire HD 10 that bests its equivalent on Prime Day in October.

More specifically, Amazon has knocked an incredible 50% off the £149.99 RRP of the 32GB Fire HD 10 (2024), bringing it down to a way more tempting £74.99 in either Black, Lilac or Ocean. That’s its lowest price ever.

Fire HD 10 Black Friday offer destroys its Prime Day equivalent Amazon has slashed the price of the latest Fire HD 10 in half for Black Friday, decimating its equivalent offer on Prime Day in October. Amazon

£74.99 off

£74.99 View Deal

That’s a fantastic price for a 10-inch tablet packed with all the streaming apps you’d ever need, especially if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. Amazon’s tablet is, rather unsurprisingly, geared towards Amazon services first and foremost with access to services like Amazon Prime Video, Kindle, Audible and, of course, the Amazon storefront, though you’ll find most third-party streaming services also available to download.

You might assume that, with a new Fire HD 8 released in October, there’s a newer Fire HD 10 – but that’s not the case. The 2023 variant is still the latest and greatest Fire HD 10 that the company has produced to date, making this impressive money-off deal all the more tempting.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It also helps that it offers a solid tablet experience for most people, managing an impressive four stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award in our Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) review.

Our reviewer praised the tablet’s 10.1-inch FHD+ screen, decent performance, robust design and solid 13-hour battery life, and even with the lack of Google apps and the Play Store, still felt that it was a solid tablet that’d work for most people who simply want to watch movies or play simple games on the go.

If you’re looking for a no-thrills tablet for watching movies, or are on the hunt for a tablet for kids, the Fire HD 10 is a solid option – especially at a reduced £74.99.