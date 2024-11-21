Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Black Friday offering decimates its Prime Day equivalent

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Amazon’s Black Friday sales have kicked off with a bang, offering a plethora of tempting deals including an incredible offer on the company’s Fire HD 10 that bests its equivalent on Prime Day in October. 

More specifically, Amazon has knocked an incredible 50% off the £149.99 RRP of the 32GB Fire HD 10 (2024), bringing it down to a way more tempting £74.99 in either Black, Lilac or Ocean. That’s its lowest price ever.

Fire HD 10 Black Friday offer destroys its Prime Day equivalent

Fire HD 10 Black Friday offer destroys its Prime Day equivalent

Amazon has slashed the price of the latest Fire HD 10 in half for Black Friday, decimating its equivalent offer on Prime Day in October.

  • Amazon
  • £74.99 off
  • £74.99
View Deal

That’s a fantastic price for a 10-inch tablet packed with all the streaming apps you’d ever need, especially if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. Amazon’s tablet is, rather unsurprisingly, geared towards Amazon services first and foremost with access to services like Amazon Prime Video, Kindle, Audible and, of course, the Amazon storefront, though you’ll find most third-party streaming services also available to download.

You might assume that, with a new Fire HD 8 released in October, there’s a newer Fire HD 10 – but that’s not the case. The 2023 variant is still the latest and greatest Fire HD 10 that the company has produced to date, making this impressive money-off deal all the more tempting. 

Hand holding Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet displaying apps.
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It also helps that it offers a solid tablet experience for most people, managing an impressive four stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award in our Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) review

Our reviewer praised the tablet’s 10.1-inch FHD+ screen, decent performance, robust design and solid 13-hour battery life, and even with the lack of Google apps and the Play Store, still felt that it was a solid tablet that’d work for most people who simply want to watch movies or play simple games on the go. 

If you’re looking for a no-thrills tablet for watching movies, or are on the hunt for a tablet for kids, the Fire HD 10 is a solid option – especially at a reduced £74.99. 

You might like…

Tineco’s Black Friday vacuum deal massively shows up Dyson

Tineco’s Black Friday vacuum deal massively shows up Dyson

Hannah Davies 40 seconds ago
Save almost 50% on Shark’s powerful corded vacuum for pet hair

Save almost 50% on Shark’s powerful corded vacuum for pet hair

Jessica Gorringe 16 mins ago
I am hunting for a PS Portal deal on Black Friday after this huge software update

I am hunting for a PS Portal deal on Black Friday after this huge software update

Max Parker 26 mins ago
Forget Apple Watch 10 – this Series 9 Black Friday deal is a true winner

Forget Apple Watch 10 – this Series 9 Black Friday deal is a true winner

Jon Mundy 28 mins ago
Having Wi-Fi problems? This Black Friday Eero Mesh Wi-Fi offer could be the solution

Having Wi-Fi problems? This Black Friday Eero Mesh Wi-Fi offer could be the solution

Hannah Davies 55 mins ago
The high-end Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has already dropped in price

The high-end Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has already dropped in price

Lewis Painter 60 mins ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access