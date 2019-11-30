Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet price drop: 45% off the perfect stocking filler

Amazon has slashed over 40% off the price of its Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet on this stellar Cyber Monday deal.

The deal’s live now and lets you grab the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for a modest £54.99 – a massive £45 saving on its regular RRP.

The Fire TV Kids 7 is an ideal Christmas gift for any child. It grants access to Amazon’s stellar app and content ecosystem, but with the added benefit of a load of kid focussed features every parent will love.

These include a ruggedised, colourful design that’ll easily survive even the most violent of tantrums and advanced parental controls that let you do things like white-listing applications and setting screen time limits.

As we noted in our in-depth Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet review:

“The smaller of Amazon’s latest Kids Edition tablets, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition, isn’t simply a standard Fire tablet with a case that resembles some sort of expanding foam accident.

“For your money, you also get access to a wealth of child-friendly content from Amazon’s rich repository; covering apps, games and videos. Not to mention it comes with a no-questions-asked two-year warranty too.”

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is one of many stellar products to get a Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount. We’ve seen discounts on everything from Amazon tablets and smart speakers to iPhones during this year’s deals bonanza.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday is set to continue from today through to the 2nd of December. We’re expecting more great deals to appear throughout. Make sure to bookmark and keep checking Trusted’s best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Amazon deals guide for our curated picks of the best.

