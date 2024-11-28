Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has an epic Switch Lite deal that nobody’s noticed

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

There’s a fantastic deal on Nintendo’s entry-level Switch Lite that has largely gone unnoticed by the masses during Amazon’s Black Friday bonanza. Why? Because it’s not explicitly marked as a Black Friday offer by the online storefront.

That doesn’t make it any less of a fantastic offer for Nintendo fans though; Amazon is offering the Isabelle Alhoa Edition of the Nintendo Switch, along with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a 12-month subscription to Switch Online for just £189.99. 

Get an Animal Crossing-themed Switch Lite bundle for less than £190

Get an Animal Crossing-themed Switch Lite bundle for less than £190

It may not be marked as a Black Friday offer, but this fantastic Nintendo Switch bundle, complete with the Isabelle Alhoa Edition console, a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and 12 months of Switch Online, is a fantastic starter kit for any budding gamer.

  • Amazon
  • £60 off
  • £189.99
View Deal

The bundle initially cost £250, before dropping down to a more affordable £199.99 in the weeks leading up to Black Friday and finally dropped down to £189.99 during the Black Friday sales, representing a solid potential saving of £60.  

As alluded to, you won’t be getting a bog-standard Nintendo Switch Lite with this offer; instead, you’ll be getting the Animal Crossing-themed Isabelle Alhoa Edition, complete with an Animal Crossing leaf pattern on the back of the Coral-coloured console for a rather unique look. 

When paired with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which comes pre-installed, and a year of Switch Online, it’s really all you need to get started on crafting your own cute little island and meeting up with friends online. 

It really is a fantastic combination, considering the Nintendo Switch Lite got a respectable four stars while Animal Crossing: New Horizons gained a rare full five-star rating when we reviewed the two. 

We liked the console’s robust, attractive design and increased battery life compared to the base model, although local multiplayer is a bit of a challenge without a TV output or docking system. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, on the other hand, was described as “one of the generation’s defining experiences” by our reviewer, making it an instant must-have for any Nintendo Switch gamer. 

You might like…

Sky’s Black Friday broadband deal gets you Sky TV and Netflix

Sky’s Black Friday broadband deal gets you Sky TV and Netflix

Thomas Deehan 39 mins ago
Black Friday: Only a few days left to use Pixel 9 Pro’s biggest price cut yet

Black Friday: Only a few days left to use Pixel 9 Pro’s biggest price cut yet

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Amazon is basically giving away this Tower dual basket air fryer

Amazon is basically giving away this Tower dual basket air fryer

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
The Ring Floodlight Cam just hit its lowest price yet

The Ring Floodlight Cam just hit its lowest price yet

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro just became one of the biggest Apple deals this Black Friday

iPhone 15 Pro just became one of the biggest Apple deals this Black Friday

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Samsung’s top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is finally affordable with this Black Friday deal

Samsung’s top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is finally affordable with this Black Friday deal

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access