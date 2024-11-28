Amazon has an epic Switch Lite deal that nobody’s noticed

There’s a fantastic deal on Nintendo’s entry-level Switch Lite that has largely gone unnoticed by the masses during Amazon’s Black Friday bonanza. Why? Because it’s not explicitly marked as a Black Friday offer by the online storefront.

That doesn’t make it any less of a fantastic offer for Nintendo fans though; Amazon is offering the Isabelle Alhoa Edition of the Nintendo Switch, along with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a 12-month subscription to Switch Online for just £189.99.

Get an Animal Crossing-themed Switch Lite bundle for less than £190 It may not be marked as a Black Friday offer, but this fantastic Nintendo Switch bundle, complete with the Isabelle Alhoa Edition console, a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and 12 months of Switch Online, is a fantastic starter kit for any budding gamer. Amazon

£60 off

£189.99 View Deal

The bundle initially cost £250, before dropping down to a more affordable £199.99 in the weeks leading up to Black Friday and finally dropped down to £189.99 during the Black Friday sales, representing a solid potential saving of £60.

As alluded to, you won’t be getting a bog-standard Nintendo Switch Lite with this offer; instead, you’ll be getting the Animal Crossing-themed Isabelle Alhoa Edition, complete with an Animal Crossing leaf pattern on the back of the Coral-coloured console for a rather unique look.

When paired with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which comes pre-installed, and a year of Switch Online, it’s really all you need to get started on crafting your own cute little island and meeting up with friends online.

It really is a fantastic combination, considering the Nintendo Switch Lite got a respectable four stars while Animal Crossing: New Horizons gained a rare full five-star rating when we reviewed the two.

We liked the console’s robust, attractive design and increased battery life compared to the base model, although local multiplayer is a bit of a challenge without a TV output or docking system. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, on the other hand, was described as “one of the generation’s defining experiences” by our reviewer, making it an instant must-have for any Nintendo Switch gamer.