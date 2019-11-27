Grab a half price smart-home tech bundle from Amazon and Ring

With Black Friday fast approaching, there are a lot of deals out there to be had. Currently Amazon are offering huge savings on these Amazon Echo and Ring smart home tech bundles. Both of which are basically half price.

We’ve been scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals. If you’re in the market for a smarter home, then these could be for you.

First up, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with an Amazon Echo Dot in Charcoal. This bundle used to cost £228.99. Now, with Black Friday price cutting in full swing, you can get hold of the bundle for just £119.

That’s a 48% saving on a well designed smart doorbell, with accompanying Echo hub.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a great product from Ring. We liked it enough to give it a four and a half star rating in our review.

Reviewer, David Ludlow, wrote: “The Video Doorbell 2 is designed for security and convenience, and is the second iteration of Ring’s smart doorbell. Its camera can automatically record visitors to your house, and you can use its speaker and microphone to communicate with anyone who comes to your front door. This is handy for dealing with couriers and visitors whilst you’re out; but you can also use it for safety, to have a conversation when you’re at home without having to open your door.”

The Echo Dot impressed us even further, bagging a four and a half star rating from the same reviewer. Together they’re a great pair of products if you’re looking to add some smart tech to your home.

In the second bundle, Amazon have paired the Echo Show 5 with with Ring Video Doorbell Pro. We loved the flexibility of the Pro version and it packs of a couple of extra features not available on the Ring Video Doorbell 2.

The bundle costs £149, down from an RRP of £308.99. That’s a remarkable saving of 52%.

Our reviewer said: “The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the best doorbell that Ring sells. It’s neater and looks better than the Ring Video Doorbell 2, and the permanent power here means that motion detection zones are better. This, in my opinion, makes the Pro worth buying if you have or can get power to your front door. The Video Doorbell 2 makes more sense if you can only go with battery power.”

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro bagged a four and a half star review from us and is a great product, in a very good range. The Amazon Echo Show 5 managed the same rating and impressed in our tests.

Both of these bundles represent a great start for someone looking to introduce smart home tech to their home. If that’s you, then now could be the time to strike. Black Friday discounts and Amazon’s desire to encourage more people to adopt the Echo Dot, mean these bundles are on offer at a huge saving.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

