You won’t find a better stocking filler than this Echo Pop Black Friday discount

Stuck on Christmas present ideas? The Echo Pop not only makes an ideal gift for basically anyone on your shopping list but it’s now over 50% off in the UK and US.

Amazon’s Echo Pop is currently just £18.99 / $17.99 in the retailer’s Black Friday sale which is a massive £26 / $22 off its usual RRP respectively.

The Echo Pop is now over 50% in Amazon’s Black Friday sale Amazon’s entry-level Echo Pop is over 50% off in the retailer’s Black Friday event. Amazon

Was £44.99 / $39.99

Now £18.99 / $17.99 View Deal

The Echo Pop is a compact and stylish Bluetooth smart speaker that naturally comes with Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa built-in.

The inclusion of Alexa allows you to control the Echo Pop with just your voice. Simply ask Alexa to play your favourite song from your preferred streaming platform, ask it to tell you today’s headlines, the weather forecast and much more.

Thanks to the Echo Pop’s built-in smart home hub, you can also use Alexa to control your compatible smart home devices, such as light bulbs or your thermostat, without needing to get up from your seat.

The Echo Pop can even be converted into a child-friendly device by enabling Amazon Kids. With this tool parents can set time limits, educational goals, block access to certain content and much more.

Otherwise, the Echo Pop sports a front-firing speaker which delivers full sound whether you’re listening to an album, podcast or audiobook.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

In his review, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow found that while the Echo Pop did lack the warmth and bass of its more expensive counterpart, the Echo Dot, paired-back tracks and voice responses sound much better, while remaining loud enough to fill a regular-sized room too.

David concluded that the Echo Pop is a “cool-looking smart speaker” and explains it’s a great purchase “if you’re after a basic smart speaker for general requests and smart home control, this speaker could work.”

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a loved one, the Echo Pop is a fantastic entry-level smart speaker that not only boasts the convenience of Alexa but comes in a choice of stylish colours and enables you to control your smart home with ease.