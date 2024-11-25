Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

You won’t find a better stocking filler than this Echo Pop Black Friday discount

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Stuck on Christmas present ideas? The Echo Pop not only makes an ideal gift for basically anyone on your shopping list but it’s now over 50% off in the UK and US. 

Amazon’s Echo Pop is currently just £18.99 / $17.99 in the retailer’s Black Friday sale which is a massive £26 / $22 off its usual RRP respectively. 

The Echo Pop is now over 50% in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Amazon’s entry-level Echo Pop is over 50% off in the retailer’s Black Friday event.

  • Amazon
  • Was £44.99 / $39.99
  • Now £18.99 / $17.99
View Deal

The Echo Pop is a compact and stylish Bluetooth smart speaker that naturally comes with Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa built-in. 

The inclusion of Alexa allows you to control the Echo Pop with just your voice. Simply ask Alexa to play your favourite song from your preferred streaming platform, ask it to tell you today’s headlines, the weather forecast and much more. 

Thanks to the Echo Pop’s built-in smart home hub, you can also use Alexa to control your compatible smart home devices, such as light bulbs or your thermostat, without needing to get up from your seat. 

The Echo Pop can even be converted into a child-friendly device by enabling Amazon Kids. With this tool parents can set time limits, educational goals, block access to certain content and much more.

Otherwise, the Echo Pop sports a front-firing speaker which delivers full sound whether you’re listening to an album, podcast or audiobook. 

In his review, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow found that while the Echo Pop did lack the warmth and bass of its more expensive counterpart, the Echo Dot, paired-back tracks and voice responses sound much better, while remaining loud enough to fill a regular-sized room too. 

David concluded that the Echo Pop is a “cool-looking smart speaker” and explains it’s a great purchase “if you’re after a basic smart speaker for general requests and smart home control, this speaker could work.”

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a loved one, the Echo Pop is a fantastic entry-level smart speaker that not only boasts the convenience of Alexa but comes in a choice of stylish colours and enables you to control your smart home with ease.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

