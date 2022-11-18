Amazon drastically cuts the price of the best Kindle you can buy

Amazon is known for seriously cutting the prices of its own-brand tech during Black Friday, and it has started this year – this deal bags you serious cash off the Kindle Paperwhite.

As part of its Black Friday sales, Amazon has chopped a whopping £35 (or 27%) off the Kindle Paperwhite, bringing it down from its usual £129.99 price to £94.99.

For a product we considered the best e-reader on the market – for a number of reasons we’ll get on to shortly – this is a fantastic deal and it’d make a great Christmas present (for yourself, or someone else).

However, if this deal isn’t for you then we’ve got you covered. We’re highlighting all the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best early Black Friday deals, choosing the best ones we see so you don’t waste your money.

There are numerous reasons why we rated this Kindle Paperwhite so highly when we reviewed it. It has a fabulous 6.8-inch display, with sharp reproduction of text and an accurate backlight for low-light reading. It’s faster than the older Kindle Paperwhite models too, and you’ll really feel this when you’re navigating the Amazon bookstore or flipping through pages.

The switch to USB-C for charging is welcome, while the battery itself will run for weeks depending on your usage. Support for Audible audiobooks is here, and the IPX8 body adds extra durability. If you drop this in the bath, it will survive.

We scored this Kindle 4.5/5 in our in-depth review conducted shortly after release and at the original price. We said, “If you want an e-reader then the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 is the one to get – it’s as simple as that. It’s well priced, features a great screen and finally comes with USB-C charging.”

