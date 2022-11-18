 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon drastically cuts the price of the best Kindle you can buy

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Amazon is known for seriously cutting the prices of its own-brand tech during Black Friday, and it has started this year – this deal bags you serious cash off the Kindle Paperwhite.

As part of its Black Friday sales, Amazon has chopped a whopping £35 (or 27%) off the Kindle Paperwhite, bringing it down from its usual £129.99 price to £94.99.

For a product we considered the best e-reader on the market – for a number of reasons we’ll get on to shortly – this is a fantastic deal and it’d make a great Christmas present (for yourself, or someone else).

However, if this deal isn’t for you then we’ve got you covered. We’re highlighting all the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best early Black Friday deals, choosing the best ones we see so you don’t waste your money.

Amazon drastically cuts the price of the best Kindle you can buy

Amazon drastically cuts the price of the best Kindle you can buy

As part of its Black Friday sales, Amazon has chopped a whopping £35 (or 27%) off the Kindle Paperwhite, bringing it down from its usual price of £129.99 to £94.99.

  • Amazon
  • Save £35
  • £94.99
View Deal

There are numerous reasons why we rated this Kindle Paperwhite so highly when we reviewed it. It has a fabulous 6.8-inch display, with sharp reproduction of text and an accurate backlight for low-light reading. It’s faster than the older Kindle Paperwhite models too, and you’ll really feel this when you’re navigating the Amazon bookstore or flipping through pages.

The switch to USB-C for charging is welcome, while the battery itself will run for weeks depending on your usage. Support for Audible audiobooks is here, and the IPX8 body adds extra durability. If you drop this in the bath, it will survive.

We scored this Kindle 4.5/5 in our in-depth review conducted shortly after release and at the original price. We said, “If you want an e-reader then the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 is the one to get – it’s as simple as that. It’s well priced, features a great screen and finally comes with USB-C charging.”

Check out these other outstanding deals:

You might like…

Save £350 on the LG Gram 17 laptop this Black Friday

Save £350 on the LG Gram 17 laptop this Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 9 mins ago
Grab an Asus OLED laptop for less than £600 in the Black Friday sale

Grab an Asus OLED laptop for less than £600 in the Black Friday sale

Ryan Jones 43 mins ago
The Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the cheapest tablets around thanks to this deal

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the cheapest tablets around thanks to this deal

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
The Black Friday Meta Quest 2 deal we’ve been waiting for is finally here

The Black Friday Meta Quest 2 deal we’ve been waiting for is finally here

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Amazon slashes £370 off this 5K Apple iMac for Black Friday

Amazon slashes £370 off this 5K Apple iMac for Black Friday

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
The new Echo Dot gets a severe price cut for Black Friday

The new Echo Dot gets a severe price cut for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.