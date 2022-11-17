Amazon deal on Breville bean to cup machine is a coffee lover’s dream

Attention all time-pressed coffee lovers: Amazon is offering a huge deal on the Breville Barista Max bean to cup machine ahead of Black Friday.

You can now pick up this shiny all-in-one espresso maker for £298.49 through Amazon, which is a 34% saving on the RRP of £449.99.

The Breville Barista Max supplies a complete espresso set-up with an integrated conical burr grinder for the freshest brews. Auto Shot Volumetric Control measures supply the perfect amount of water every time, while a Manual Shot button lets you unleash your inner barista.

Save £150 on Breville Barista Max espresso machine You can now save £150 on a Breville Barista Max bean to cup espresso machine ahead of Black Friday, which represents a 34% price cut. Amazon

Save 34%

Now £298.49 View Deal

For those who prefer a flat white, latte, cortado, or any other variety of milky coffee concoction, there’s a cool touch steam wand that creates authentically velvety microfoam milk. Throw in a bundled 460ml stainless steel milk jug, and you’re good to fulfil any coffee shop order from the comfort of your kitchen.

We’ve reviewed machines in the Breville Barista Max (and sister brand Sage) line before, and have always found them to be great coffee makers. They invariably prove to be a massive step up from pod or cheap espresso machines, without having to give up on all vestiges of convenience.

This particular model, the Breville Barista Max, has also received a 4.5-star review average on Amazon, so you can be sure this deal gets the consumer nod of approval too.

