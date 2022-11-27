 large image

Black Friday has arrived

50% has been shaved off this huge 512GB SanDisk micro SD card

Black Friday deals are still rolling in as we approach the start of December and this one is perfect if you’ve bagged yourself a Nintendo Switch in the sale.

Amazon, as part of its Black Friday sale, has reduced this SanDisk micro SD card from its original £69.99 price to a far more tempting £34.99.

That’s a 50% saving on this 512GB card and the cheapest we’ve seen it fall to recently. If you want some extra storage for a Switch, digital camera or Android phone then this is a fantastic deal that’s hard to resist.

We’ve covered a load of the best Black Friday deals over the past week, and many of them are still live. There are plenty of the best Amazon Black Friday deals available too.

This is a SanDisk micro SDXC card, with 512GB worth of storage and up to 150mb/s speeds. Many of the Trusted Reviews team use this specific card in their personal devices, and while it’s not the fastest around it is the perfect addition to a Nintendo Switch. That large amount of space available is ideal for loading up the portable console with loads of games, ensuring you don’t have to be precious about what you download and install.

It’s great for saving photos on a camera too, and many Android phones have SD card slots for additional storage and again this is a good pick there. SanDisk is also a reliable brand, so you know you’re getting a card that’ll last – something very important to think about when you’re buying memory cards.

For a look at some of our favourite Black Friday deals our experts have spotted over the weekend, see below.

Best Black Friday Deals

