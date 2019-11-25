Amazon Black Friday fire sale starts early with this epic camera deal

Black Friday bargains come in all shapes and sizes, and there’s a real treat in store for aspiring photographers today after Amazon shaved over £200 off the price of a truly excellent camera in the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II.

Moving to a Compact System Camera, or CSC, is a natural first step if you’re looking to elevate your photography game beyond what’s available on the back of your smartphone.

Olympus has a long-standing reputation for making some of the best CSCs in the game, and with over £230 off its OM-D E-M10 Mark II snapper, it can now also boast one of best Black Friday deals already live on Monday – mirrorless cameras or otherwise.

Normally retailing for £629, this bundle includes the camera and its base 4-42 EZ lens, but also adds a 40-150 mm R lens to sweeten the deal, giving you telephoto zoom capabilities for a fraction of what you’d normally pay for a similar package.

We’ve price checked it and can confirm that this £399 offer is the cheapest this combination has ever been available for on Amazon, though how long the deal lasts remains to be seen – it’s definitely one to snap up fast, given the price is currently at an all-time low.

While it’s a couple of years old, a quality camera never really ages. By way of reference, we awarded its immediate successor the Mark III a hearty 4/5 star rating in our review.

As well as its top-notch photographic capabilities, we really loved its lightweight, retro design. Portable and timeless, what more could you want in a camera?

“It has considerable charms all of its own: a compact and easy-to-use design, superb viewfinder, and class-leading image stabilisation… crucially, it produces lovely JPEG images straight out of the camera that are consistently more attractive than those from its main competitors,” we wrote in our review.

It may just be Monday, but based on experience this looks like one of the best Black Friday Amazon deals of 2019.

Save now or forever hold your peace, aspiring photographers.

