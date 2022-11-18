Amazon Black Friday Deals Live: The latest offers from the biggest online retailer
Amazon’s already starting to drop plenty of deals ahead of the official Black Friday sale, and we’re bringing you the very best of them as they appear with our live blog.
Even though other retailers like Currys and John Lewis have technically beaten it to the punch with a hefty amount of Black Friday deals from the very beginning of November, Amazon is starting to pick up the pace with its own crop of offers that are sure to entice shoppers.
As one of the largest online retailers however, it can be something of a gargantuan task to dive into Amazon’s collection of deals without knowing exactly what it is that you’re after. To that end, it’s always best to make a brief list of the products you actually want to ensure that you aren’t swayed by any impulse purchases.
If you already know exactly what it is that you’re after, then that’s where we come in. The Trusted Reviews team will be scouring Amazon’s deals incessantly – using our expertise to highlight the very best deals. When we’ve located these true bargains, we’ll bring them right here to the live blog below so that you can get a curated look at Amazon’s Black Friday sale, with nothing but the hot ticket items you actually care about.
FAQs
Unlike Prime Day, it’s not an essential requirement to sign up to Amazon Prime in order to access the site’s Black Friday deals. With that said, being a Prime subscriber will net you faster delivery for the purchases you do make during the Black Friday sale.
To find out the previous price of any product on Amazon, all you need to do is install Keepa or CamelCamelCamel as an extension to whichever internet browser you’re using. Once they’re installed, simply head over to a product page and you’ll be able to see its price over time.
Amazon’s ’Black Friday Week’ is now on but as you might expect, the retailer will be saving some deals until Black Friday officially kicks off on November 25th.
Live Blog
The Sonos Sub has received a long awaited discount, bringing it back down to its lowest price yet, making this the best time to add it to your ecosystem.
Now available for just £599 (WAS £699)
Calling all Pokémon fans! Amazon's Black Friday sale includes a stunning Switch OLED & Pokémon Scarlet bundle that you won't want to miss.
Now available for just £233.98 (WAS £359.98)
The 5-star rated Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds have just seen a major price crash, making them more affordable than ever.
Now available for just £159 (WAS £250)
Stream your favourite Christmas movies in crisp 4K resolution with the now heavily discounted Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.
Now available for just £27.99 (WAS £49.99)
In need of an extra smart speaker on the cheap? You'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than what's currently running on the new Echo Dot 5.
Now available for just £26.99 (WAS £54.99)
Are you after a smart speaker to keep your young ones entertained? Look no further than the latest Echo Dot Kids, which has just received a substantial price drop in the Black Friday sale.
Now available for just £36.99 (WAS £64.99)
If you need a powerful smart display for your kitchen or living room then look no further than the outstanding discount now available for the Echo Show 10.
Now available for just £169.99 (WAS £239.99)
Horizon Forbidden West, one of favourite games of 2022, has just been given a major price slash in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. It even comes with a free PS5 upgrade for the game!
Now available for just £24.99 (WAS £59.99)
Call all readers and Bookstagrammers, the new Kindle Paperwhite has just dropped to its lowest price yet in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
Now available for just £94.99 (WAS £129.99)