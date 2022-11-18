Amazon Black Friday Deals Live: The latest offers from the biggest online retailer

Amazon’s already starting to drop plenty of deals ahead of the official Black Friday sale, and we’re bringing you the very best of them as they appear with our live blog.

Even though other retailers like Currys and John Lewis have technically beaten it to the punch with a hefty amount of Black Friday deals from the very beginning of November, Amazon is starting to pick up the pace with its own crop of offers that are sure to entice shoppers.

As one of the largest online retailers however, it can be something of a gargantuan task to dive into Amazon’s collection of deals without knowing exactly what it is that you’re after. To that end, it’s always best to make a brief list of the products you actually want to ensure that you aren’t swayed by any impulse purchases.

If you already know exactly what it is that you’re after, then that’s where we come in. The Trusted Reviews team will be scouring Amazon’s deals incessantly – using our expertise to highlight the very best deals. When we’ve located these true bargains, we’ll bring them right here to the live blog below so that you can get a curated look at Amazon’s Black Friday sale, with nothing but the hot ticket items you actually care about.

FAQs Should I sign up for Amazon Prime? Unlike Prime Day, it’s not an essential requirement to sign up to Amazon Prime in order to access the site’s Black Friday deals. With that said, being a Prime subscriber will net you faster delivery for the purchases you do make during the Black Friday sale. How can I find an item’s price history on Amazon? To find out the previous price of any product on Amazon, all you need to do is install Keepa or CamelCamelCamel as an extension to whichever internet browser you’re using. Once they’re installed, simply head over to a product page and you’ll be able to see its price over time. When is the Amazon Black Friday Sale? Amazon’s ’Black Friday Week’ is now on but as you might expect, the retailer will be saving some deals until Black Friday officially kicks off on November 25th.

Live Blog