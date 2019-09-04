Amazon Black Friday Deals: Want to know what to expect from the online retailer this Black Friday 2019? We speculate the deals and take a look at the offers currently available.
Last year’s Black Friday was full of fantastic deals, and the same could be said for those featured during Cyber Monday. But of all the major retailers in the UK, Amazon’s been doing its part to whet the appetites of hungry consumers for this year’s sales bonanza – namely through its recent Prime Day event. Of course, we’re still a few weeks away from the 2019 Amazon Black Friday sale, but we have been so kind as to collect the very best deals that are currently live on Amazon’s website.
Before you dive into the deals however, don’t forget to sign up to a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not already a member. This’ll let you sample a whole host of useful benefits during the busiest shopping time of the year. Best of which is expedited delivery, so you can get those bargains that much faster. There’s no requirement to continue with your Prime membership after the first month either.
When is Amazon’s Black Friday Sale?
This year’s Amazon Black Friday sale is likely to begin as soon as November kicks off. Even though Black Friday itself is November 29th, Amazon has never been one to wait out until the actual day before unloading its discounts across the site. As soon as Monday 2nd December rolls in, this kickstarts Amazon Cyber Monday, where fresh new deals will be released.
In terms of what to expect from this year’s Cyber Monday discounts, it’s likely to be a similar case to years gone by. That means plenty of big 4K TVs, soundbars, laptops, fitness trackers, drones, vacuum cleaners and much, much more.
Amazon Deals Live Now
Best Amazon Laptop Deals
A great price for Apple’s latest compact laptop, which packs a 13.3-inch Retina display, Touch ID, and an i5 processor.
Pick up a 2018 MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage, a 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, and a 13-inch screen for less on Prime Day 2019.
Amazon’s claim of a £150 saving is a little disingenuous, but £50 is still a healthy discount on a very stylish and capable 13-incher with a 2K screen.
The price for this capable mid-range laptop - complete with AMD R5–2500U Quad-Core Processor and 256GB SSD - has dropped significantly over the past few weeks.
Best Amazon TV Deals
Here’s a nifty saving on a classy 55-inch TV, complete with Sony’s Motionflow XR 400 Hz technology for fluid movement.
Healthy savings on an accomplished Sony 49-incher with Android TV and Sony’s Motionflow XR 400Hz technology for fluid movement.
A very low price for one of LG's current models, which supply a sharp design, solid picture quality, and a very pleasant Smart TV UI.
Best Amazon Headphone Deals
There's just under £60 off on B&O's stellar wireless over-ears
They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.
Samsung’s take on the Apple Earpods is a success, with a great fit, discrete design, and nifty PowerShare function.
Looking for a set of noise-cancelling headphones that’s heavy on the bass? The Sony MDR-XB950N1B is a solid pick, especially at this price.
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals
A two-channel soundbar that also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send music to the soundbar.
The Sonos Playbase lets you prop your TV on top of it, saving even more space whilst providing a meaty sound boost.
A great price for this well-balanced, generously equipped soundbar with virtual 7.1 surround sound.
An accomplished soundbar with DTS Virtual X Sound support and intelligently adaptive audio.
Amazon Prime – What You Need to Know
Amazon Prime
As with any sale, quick delivery is still very much welcome when purchasing goods. You can get unlimited one-day delivery across millions of items, and in certain areas you can even get same day delivery and 1 or 2-hour delivery through Prime, for absolutely nothing for the first 30 days.
If you order a lot and are in a hurry, this alone can make Prime membership worthwhile. We’ve lost count the number of times we’ve had to rely on speedy delivery to get us out of a bind.
Prime Video
Then there’s Prime Video, which features streaming movies like John Wick 2 and Wonder Woman, alongside plenty of Amazon Originals exclusives including Jack Ryan, Good Omens and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. There’s something for everyone.
