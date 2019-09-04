Amazon Black Friday Deals: Want to know what to expect from the online retailer this Black Friday 2019? We speculate the deals and take a look at the offers currently available.

Last year’s Black Friday was full of fantastic deals, and the same could be said for those featured during Cyber Monday. But of all the major retailers in the UK, Amazon’s been doing its part to whet the appetites of hungry consumers for this year’s sales bonanza – namely through its recent Prime Day event. Of course, we’re still a few weeks away from the 2019 Amazon Black Friday sale, but we have been so kind as to collect the very best deals that are currently live on Amazon’s website.

Related: When is Black Friday 2019?

Before you dive into the deals however, don’t forget to sign up to a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not already a member. This’ll let you sample a whole host of useful benefits during the busiest shopping time of the year. Best of which is expedited delivery, so you can get those bargains that much faster. There’s no requirement to continue with your Prime membership after the first month either.

Related: What is Black Friday?

When is Amazon’s Black Friday Sale?

This year’s Amazon Black Friday sale is likely to begin as soon as November kicks off. Even though Black Friday itself is November 29th, Amazon has never been one to wait out until the actual day before unloading its discounts across the site. As soon as Monday 2nd December rolls in, this kickstarts Amazon Cyber Monday, where fresh new deals will be released.

In terms of what to expect from this year’s Cyber Monday discounts, it’s likely to be a similar case to years gone by. That means plenty of big 4K TVs, soundbars, laptops, fitness trackers, drones, vacuum cleaners and much, much more.

Amazon Deals Live Now

Amazon Prime – What You Need to Know

Amazon Prime

As with any sale, quick delivery is still very much welcome when purchasing goods. You can get unlimited one-day delivery across millions of items, and in certain areas you can even get same day delivery and 1 or 2-hour delivery through Prime, for absolutely nothing for the first 30 days.

If you order a lot and are in a hurry, this alone can make Prime membership worthwhile. We’ve lost count the number of times we’ve had to rely on speedy delivery to get us out of a bind.

Prime Video

Then there’s Prime Video, which features streaming movies like John Wick 2 and Wonder Woman, alongside plenty of Amazon Originals exclusives including Jack Ryan, Good Omens and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. There’s something for everyone.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More