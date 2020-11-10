Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: The biggest online retailer is gearing up for another huge Black Friday sale, and we’ve got all the tips and tricks to get you prepared, including a collection of the best early deals now available.

If we had to take a guess, I’d say that the folks at Amazon haven’t had much sleep as of late. Hot off the heels of this year’s gigantic (yet delayed) Prime Day sale, the online retailer wasted no time in hopping on the Black Friday bandwagon with a bunch of early deals design to whet everyone’s appetites ahead of the main event.

While early Black Friday deals are always a staple of Amazon’s repertoire, they’ve never dropped this early before, which gives us the impression that Amazon plans on going all in for Black Friday 2020. So strap yourselves in as we prepare for what could be Amazon’s biggest Black Friday sale yet, starting with a round of early deals that are worth checking out if you want to avoid the Black Friday rush.

Trusted Reviews will be keeping this page updated regularly throughout the month of November, so if you want to be in the loop every time a new tech deal drops at Amazon, be sure to have this page bookmarked to avoid missing out.

Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals

Amazon’s outdone itself this year by kicking off its pre-Black Friday sale earlier than ever, and while it’s definitely worth waiting until the real deal before spending a ton of money, there are a few genuine bargains in the early-Black Friday collection that’ll make for great stocking fillers.

Deal: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3-Month Switch Online Subscription for just £46.98 (save £10)

Deal: DropMix DJ Music Mixing Card Game for just £24.99 (was £29.99)

Deal: Samsung Galaxy Buds for just £72.61 (was £139)

Deal: Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine for just £78.99 (56% off)

Deal: Echo Show 5 Smart Speaker for just £64.99 (was £79.99)

How we find the best Amazon Black Friday deals

With the Trusted Reviews team having covered Amazon’s Black Friday sales for several years now, we’d be lying if we said that scouring seemingly endless results for the cream of the crop wasn’t second nature by now, but there’s a bit more to it than that.

To ensure that Amazon, or any of the marketplace sellers, aren’t trying to pull a fast one, we utilise two separate price tracking tools to compare the current price with an item’s price history. These tools are Keepa and CamelCamelCamel, both of which are free to be used by anyone whilst browsing through Amazon’s wares.

While we recommend using either of these tools for your personal use, it’s definitely worth sticking with Trusted Reviews this Black Friday to leave the tedious work of wading through countless deals to us. All you have to do is sit back and let us bring the best of Amazon’s Black Friday sale to you, right here.

