Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Black Friday deal on the Xbox Series S is too good to miss

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Already an affordable alternative to the Series X, the Xbox Series S is now even cheaper with this unbelievable Black Friday offer.

Save 20% and get the Xbox Series S for just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Also included alongside the Series S console is one Xbox wireless controller, plus all the cables you need to get set-up in seconds.

Save 20% on the Xbox Series S this Black Friday

Save 20% on the Xbox Series S this Black Friday

Get the Xbox Series S console and a wireless controller for just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save £50 off its usual RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • Now £199.99
View Deal

Although it’s cheaper than the Series X alternative, the Xbox Series S still boasts heaps of premium features for an immersive gaming experience.

Powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture, the Series S offers gameplay of up to 120 fps, HDR support and Xbox’s Quick Resume which we hailed as “one of the best new features” for the console.

Essentially Quick Resume allows you to open a game up from a suspended state, returning you to exactly where you left off, so you can avoid any long load-up menus. 

With its digital library, you can access thousands of games across four generations of Xbox, with many titles optimised for the Series S. You can also seamlessly transfer all your existing favourite games and data to the Series S, as Xbox automatically saves data to the cloud. 

Remember this is a digital only console and doesn’t support physical discs. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

The Series S isn’t just for gaming, however, as you can also stream 4K video via your favourite apps such as Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon and more. Just note that you will need a 4K compatible TV to make the most of this feature.

Finally, the included controller offers improved ergonomics for better comfort during even prolonged gameplay.

We gave the Xbox Series S a 4.5-star rating with our reviewer hailing it as “the best next-gen console for anyone on a budget or without a high-end 4K TV.” Be sure to visit their complete Xbox Series S review for more information. 

Whether you’re ready to upgrade to a new Xbox console or you’re starting your Christmas shopping early, this Black Friday on the Xbox Series S is seriously worth snapping up while it’s still available.

You might like…

The DualSense Edge just hit its lowest price yet on Amazon

The DualSense Edge just hit its lowest price yet on Amazon

Hannah Davies 6 mins ago
Delve into the virtual world with this stunning PlayStation VR2 deal

Delve into the virtual world with this stunning PlayStation VR2 deal

Lewis Painter 20 mins ago
Reolink’s Black Friday sale offer up to 52% off on vital home security devices

Reolink’s Black Friday sale offer up to 52% off on vital home security devices

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
The Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday deal you’ve been waiting for is here

The Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday deal you’ve been waiting for is here

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Quick, the PS5 has had its price slashed for Black Friday

Quick, the PS5 has had its price slashed for Black Friday

Max Parker 4 hours ago
This 8TB SSD deal is a better upgrade this Black Friday than the PS5 Pro

This 8TB SSD deal is a better upgrade this Black Friday than the PS5 Pro

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access