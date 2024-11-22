Amazon’s Black Friday deal on the Xbox Series S is too good to miss

Already an affordable alternative to the Series X, the Xbox Series S is now even cheaper with this unbelievable Black Friday offer.

Save 20% and get the Xbox Series S for just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Also included alongside the Series S console is one Xbox wireless controller, plus all the cables you need to get set-up in seconds.

Although it’s cheaper than the Series X alternative, the Xbox Series S still boasts heaps of premium features for an immersive gaming experience.

Powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture, the Series S offers gameplay of up to 120 fps, HDR support and Xbox’s Quick Resume which we hailed as “one of the best new features” for the console.

Essentially Quick Resume allows you to open a game up from a suspended state, returning you to exactly where you left off, so you can avoid any long load-up menus.

With its digital library, you can access thousands of games across four generations of Xbox, with many titles optimised for the Series S. You can also seamlessly transfer all your existing favourite games and data to the Series S, as Xbox automatically saves data to the cloud.

Remember this is a digital only console and doesn’t support physical discs.

The Series S isn’t just for gaming, however, as you can also stream 4K video via your favourite apps such as Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon and more. Just note that you will need a 4K compatible TV to make the most of this feature.

Finally, the included controller offers improved ergonomics for better comfort during even prolonged gameplay.

We gave the Xbox Series S a 4.5-star rating with our reviewer hailing it as “the best next-gen console for anyone on a budget or without a high-end 4K TV.” Be sure to visit their complete Xbox Series S review for more information.

Whether you’re ready to upgrade to a new Xbox console or you’re starting your Christmas shopping early, this Black Friday on the Xbox Series S is seriously worth snapping up while it’s still available.