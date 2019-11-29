One of the top smart watches around, you can pick up the Apple Watch Series 4 for a ridiculously low price of just £299 in one of the best Currys PC World Black Friday deals.

Get sprinting towards the Currys PC World website, because the Apple Watch Series 4 Nike Edition has now been knocked down to just £299.

Usually retailing at £429, you can pick up the Apple Watch Series 4 Nike Edition 44mm in Space Grey with a Anthratice sports band and save a total of £130 this Black Friday on this highly rated smart watch.

In less you’re desperate for the always-on screen feature of the latest Apple Watch Series 5, the Series 4 is definitely the way to go for a kitted out smart watch packed with incredible features. Not least because, thanks to Black Friday, you can pick one up with a phenomenal discount.

Boasting a gorgeous OLED display, this is perhaps one of the very features that puts Apple’s smart watches a cut above its competitors with the Series 4’s sleek, attractive design. From its smooth aluminium square casing to the responsive, bright WatchOS interface, Apple gets a firm thumbs up for its design once again.

When it comes to features, the Series 4 brought with it a lot of interesting tech that shapes it into one of the best smart watches money can buy. Already able to monitor your heart rate, the Series 4 saw the launch of Apple’s ECG software, allowing you to pay more close attention to abnormal heart rates and detect whether a health issue is on the rise.

Keeping health in mind, as is so often the case with smart watches and fitness trackers alike, the Apple Watch Series 4 also has fall detection following its launch with the Series 3, as well as the ability to track information on a ton of different activities including somewhat newer additions like yoga and swimming with its water resistance up to 50 metres.

With the launch of WatchOS 6 you can also track your menstrual cycle, as well as benefitting from more in-depth insights into your tracked activity, hearing health and more.

When it comes to the Nike Edition itself, there isn’t too much that sets it apart from the regular Apple Watch, simply including exclusive Nike watch faces and the Anthracite Sports Band.

Now down to the tasty price of £299, this is definitely a deal you want to hop, skip, jump towards before it sells out in the Black Friday sale.

