Alienware’s top of the line gaming monitor is nearly half price this Black Friday

You can grab the Alienware 25 gaming monitor for nearly half price thanks to this amazing Dell Store early Black Friday deal.

The deal lets you grab the top of the line Alienware 25 for £417.99, a massive drop on the gaming monitor’s regular £772.50 price.

We’d recommend grabbing the monitor now as it’s very rare for Alienware products to receive discounts this heavy. Normally Alienware, like Apple, products get at best 20% discounts, so a 46% price drop isn’t to be ignored.

Grab the Alienware 25 gaming monitor for close to half price this Black Friday Grab the Alienware 25 gaming monitor with 46% off this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Originally £772.5, now £417.99 at the Dell Store. Dell

417.99 View Deal

We haven’t reviewed the Alienware 25 yet, but its spec sheet is seriously impressive.

The 24.5-inch monitor has an astoundingly fast 360Hz refresh rate IPS panel that’s perfect for any budding, or active eSports player. This plus its premium design, solid 99% sRGB colour gamut coverage and healthy connectivity make it look like an absolute steal at this price. The monitor features two HDMI and a single display port.

Though they’re expensive Alienware products also have a very strong track record for being top performers when we review them. The larger Alienware AW2721D we tested earlier this year is in the same family as the 25 on sale here and scored an impressive 4/5 with a recommended badge. This plus the Alienware 25’s solid specs sheet leave us confident it’ll be a solid purchase, especially at this price.

Grab the Alienware 25 gaming monitor for close to half price this Black Friday Grab the Alienware 25 gaming monitor with 46% off this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Originally £772.5, now £417.99 at the Dell Store. Dell

417.99 View Deal

The Alienware 25 is one of many products to get a healthy early Black Friday discount. Despite the event technically not being set to start until next Friday, we’ve already seen retailers push out healthy discounts on everything from cordless vacuum cleaners to games consoles.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as our team of product experts will be on hand scouring stores to find the best Black Friday deals throughout the event.